Nicaragua slowly begins vaccinations for people over 60

A nurse talks to a woman that is about to get inoculated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Berta Calderon hospital in Managua, Nicaragua, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Nicaragua has started the second phase of its vaccination program with 60-year-old persons now being inoculated. (AP Photo/Gabriela Selser)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua has begun slowly vaccinating people over 60, using an AstraZeneca vaccine made in India.

The country has only received around 500,000 doses of vaccines for a country of 5 million people.

Gym owner Isabel López, 65, lined up for her shot of the Covishield vaccine Thursday along with her husband and about 100 other people, part of an effort to protect the elderly that started this week. Previously, vaccines had been reserved for people with chronic health conditions.

Many arrived at the Bertha Calderón hospital in the capital with canes, wheelchairs or the assistance of relatives. Those better able to walk waited under a tarp to ward off the fierce spring sun.

“I have been waiting all year for this day. I’m happy," López said after getting her shot. A nurse overseeing the effort said workers were administering 600 to 700 shots in a 10-hour work day. Everyone in line had to sign a form releasing the government of any responsibility for any side effects.

The Sandinista government of President Daniel Ortega has issued oddly low counts of deaths and infections, and has urged Nicaraguans to attend food, sports and cultural festivals and go on vacations.

The government acknowledges only 179 deaths and 6,747 infections in Nicaragua since the pandemic began, but the independent civic group Citizen Observatory says there have been 3,014 deaths and at least 13,312 suspected cases.

The country's health minister has spoken of the need to maintain the economy, badly damaged by two years of antigovernment protest and harsh crackdowns on dissent. Some analysts say Ortega and his circle may also see anti-virus measures as weakening their hold on power.

At the Bertha Calderón hospital where the vaccines were being administered, a Sandinista party flag flew, as it does at most public buildings in Nicaragua.

Ortega, 76, is seeking to be re-elected yet again in November; he has been in power since 2007.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll, Senate to probe Bolsonaro government's response

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil on Thursday set a daily record of 4,249 COVID-19 deaths, with overwhelmed hospitals running low on supplies and the Senate about to open an investigation into the response of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has played down the pandemic from the start. Brazil is nearing the single-day record that the United States registered on Jan. 20 of 4,405 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Brazil's outbreak is spiraling out of control, with vaccines in short supply and Bolsonaro fighting lockdowns.

  • We spoke to Desi Perkins on her first skin care launch — here are all the deets

    We spoke with Desi on everything from motherhood to speaking out against injustice. The post We spoke to Desi Perkins on her first skin care launch — here are all the deets appeared first on In The Know.

  • Doctors in Hungary question reopening amid spike in deaths

    Doctors in Hungary are questioning the government's decision to lift some lockdown restrictions amid peaking COVID-19 infections and deaths, saying that could lead to an even more dire situation in the Central European nation. Shops and services were allowed to reopen Wednesday after 2.5 million people received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a benchmark the government set for when a gradual reopening could take place. Hungarian officials say the number of administered vaccines, rather than trends in infections and deaths, will determine the country's strategy for lifting its lockdown.

  • German vaccine experts: No risks in vaccine switch after first Astra dose

    Germany's vaccine advisory committee sees no disadvantages or risks from giving younger recipients of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine a second dose of an alternative shot, two of its members said on Wednesday. "Nobody expects from an immunological perspective that there will be a disadvantage to getting a second dose of another vaccine," Marianne Roebl-Mathieu, a member of the standing committee on vaccinations, told an online briefing. Studies involving mixing vaccine doses are underway.

  • 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec Long-Term Update | How's it handle?

    A couple of months have passed since we took delivery of our new 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec long-term tester, and the miles are starting to pile on — the odometer just clicked past 6,000. Time and time again, the car would shift up into higher gears when I didn't want it to.

  • Sweden to assess EU findings on AstraZeneca shot

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Health Agency said on Thursday it would assess over the coming days the EU regulator's findings linking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot to rare blood clots and was sticking with a recommendation to give the vaccine only to those aged 65 and above. The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday that the Anglo-Swedish company's vaccine had possible links with very rare blood clots and low blood platelet counts, but reiterated that its advantages outweighed its risks and recommended no age or gender limits for its use. Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, is in the midst of a severe third wave of the virus, which is putting strain on its health system.

  • Indonesia turns to China for more vaccines after AstraZeneca delays

    Indonesia is in talks with China to secure as many as 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to plug a gap in deliveries after delays in arrivals of AstraZeneca shots, the health minister said on Thursday. Indonesia would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of 50 million initially agreed, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing. Budi said the government had "embarked on a discussion with the Chinese government to ask for an additional 90-100 million (doses)".

  • CDC Reports Close to 25 Percent of U.S. Adults Are Fully Vaccinated

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed a major milestone, reporting that 25 percent of U.S. adults have been fully vaccinated.

  • Germany mulls possible order of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

    Germany’s health minister said Thursday that the European Union doesn't plan to order Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine but his country will hold talks with Russia on whether an individual order makes sense. The EU’s executive Commission said Wednesday it won’t place orders for Sputnik V on member countries’ behalf, as it did with other manufacturers, Health Minister Jens Spahn told WDR public radio.

  • Britain forced to accept dismissal of Myanmar ambassador who defied military coup

    Britain will acknowledge the dismissal of Myanmar's ambassador to London after he was locked out of the embassy for condemning the military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, despite deploring the move. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, this morning condemned the "bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime" after ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was kicked out of the country's Mayfair diplomatic mission on Wednesday evening. "I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy," he said. But the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said it would be obliged to accept the move after it received formal diplomatic notification of Kyaw Zwar Minn's dismissal from the Myanmar authorities. "We made clear in our communications with the Myanmar authorities last night that the UK must recieve formal notification of the termination of the Ambassador's position through the appropriate diplomatic channels," an FCDO spokesman said. "That has since been received and we therefore must accept the decision taken by the Myanmar Government regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn's position." Kyaw Zwar Minn is a former colonel in the Myanmar military who had served as ambassador since 2014. He publicly broke with the military authorities in Myanmar last month when he issued a statement condemning the February 1 coup and calling for Aung Sann Suu Kyi's release. He also met with Mr Raab who publicly praised his bravery for taking such a stand.

  • I Addressed My Biggest Skincare Concern of Texture—Here's How I'm Saving My Skin

    Don't make uneven skin texture an afterthought.

  • Ohio businessman plans to go 35,000 feet underwater on historic dive to ocean's deepest point

    A businessman and entrepreneur is scheduled to make two dives to the deepest part of the ocean – each one to depths of more than 35,000 feet.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Exclusive: U.S. to restore more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians - sources

    The Biden administration plans to provide at least $235 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restarting funding for the United Nations agency supporting refugees and restoring other assistance cut off by then-President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said. The package, including humanitarian, economic and security aid, is expected to be announced by the State Department later on Wednesday as part of an effort to repair U.S. ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure. It will mark Democratic President Joe Biden's most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some components of his Republican predecessor's approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

  • Turkey says it was following EU protocol when it left the bloc's female leader standing at a meeting

    Video showed President Erdoğan and European Council President Michel settling in chairs while Ursula von der Leyen was left standing.

  • Tech Tent: The end of ad tracking?

    Big changes from Apple and Google are set to shake up online ads - but is it a win for consumers?

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • Positive atmosphere, little progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Nascent talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran broke Friday without any immediate signs of progress on the thorny issues dividing Washington and Tehran, but with delegates talking of a constructive atmosphere and resolving to continue the discussions. Two working groups that have been meeting in Vienna since Tuesday to brainstorm ways to secure the lifting of American sanctions and Iran's return to compliance with the deal reported their initial progress to a joint commission of diplomats from the world powers that remain in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia. Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted that participants had “noted with satisfaction the initial progress made.”