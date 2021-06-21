Nicaraguan police arrest fifth presidential hopeful

Miguel Mora was arrested on Sunday night

Police in Nicaragua have detained another potential candidate for the presidency in the latest crackdown on opposition figures.

Journalist Miguel Mora was detained under Nicaragua's controversial "treason" law.

He is the fifth presidential hopeful to be arrested in the past three weeks.

The wave of detentions comes five months before elections in which President Daniel Ortega is expected to run for a fourth consecutive term.

Police said that they had arrested Mr Mora, a former director of opposition TV channel 100% Noticias, for "inciting foreign interference in internal affairs and requesting military intervention".

Since 2 June, five presidential hopefuls have been arrested. They are:

Miguel Mora, 57, opposition journalist

Félix Maradiaga, 44, academic and political activist

Juan Sebastián Chamorro, 52, economist

Cristiana Chamorro, 67, daughter of ex-President Violeta Chamorro

Arturo Cruz, 67, former ambassador

As well as the potential presidential candidates, police have also detained a dozen senior opposition figures. They include former comrades-in-arms of Mr Ortega from his days as a Sandinista rebel, who later turned into critics of the president.

Mr Ortega has been a dominant figure in Nicaraguan politics for decades and played a key role in the armed struggle against dictator Anastasio Somoza, whose family had ruled the country since 1936.

Daniel Ortega and his vice-president and wife, Rosario Murillo, are expected to stand for another term

He formed part of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), which seized power after ousting Somoza in 1979. He served one term as president in the 1980s but was defeated in the 1990 election by Violeta Chamorro, whose daughter Cristiana is one of the presidential hopefuls now under arrest.

After rebranding himself as a Christian socialist, he won elections in 2006, 2011 and 2016 and is expected to stand again in the upcoming election in November.

'Treason' law in action

Story continues

Cristiana Chamorro is accused of money laundering, which she denies. The others who have been detained are accused of plotting against Nicaragua's sovereignty and independence and of organising terrorist acts with financial help from foreign powers.

They have been held under a controversial treason law passed in December by Nicaragua's National Assembly, which is dominated by government allies.

Under the law, the government has the power to ban candidates from running for office if they are deemed to be traitors to Nicaragua. Anyone designated a traitor can be sent to prison for up to 15 years.

The government says the law aims to protect "the independence, the sovereignty and self-determination" of Nicaragua. It says the country is under threat from imperialist powers in the US and "coup-mongers" within Nicaragua who are determined to overthrow President Ortega.

But critics say that with November's scheduled presidential poll approaching, Mr Ortega is using the law to target anyone who may stand against him.

Growing dissent

Opposition to Mr Ortega has been growing in recent years.

In 2018, mass anti-government protests swept through the country but were met with a violent police response. Hundreds were killed and thousands were injured in the clashes between the protesters on the one hand, and security forces and pro-government militia on the other.

After many of those who had led the demonstrations were arrested, the protests eventually fizzled out later that year. Mr Ortega rejected calls made at the time for elections to be brought forward and continued to serve his term.

But the wave of arrests has led to condemnation both within Nicaragua and abroad. Regional body the Organization of American States has demanded that all the presidential hopefuls and political prisoners be released.

The criticism has had little effect on President Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo. Ms Murillo said on Tuesday that "the law is tough, but it's the law" and called those arrested "usurpers".