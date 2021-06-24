Nicaragua's fragile leader and his ruthless crackdown on rivals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Will Grant - BBC Central America correspondent
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A man walks by a mural depicting Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in Managua
Daniel Ortega was first elected president of Nicaragua in 1984

Before he was murdered in 1978, journalist Pedro Joaquín Chamorro wrote an open letter to Nicaragua's dictator, Anastasio Somoza Debayle. In it, he told the reviled military leader how much the people on the streets despised him and that his iron rule resembled "that of a king in children's stories".

Three years later, Chamorro was dead, forced off the road and gunned down by Somoza's henchmen. Today, his daughter, the presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro, is under house arrest by the government of Daniel Ortega, the man who helped force Somoza from power.

Her detention on money-laundering charges is part of an alarming clampdown on high-profile opponents to President Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo. In all, five potential candidates for the presidential election in November 2021 have been arrested, as well as numerous journalists and businessmen, most of them under a controversial treason law.

"We're in a period of absolute irrationality in Nicaragua," says poet and novelist Gioconda Belli.

On Wednesday, Daniel Ortega reappeared in public for the first time since May. Looking frail, the 75-year-old delivered a typically bombastic speech which lasted for more than an hour and covered everything from North Korea's nuclear ambitions to the recent spate of arrests.

He insists the actions were justified, and said the detainees would be "punished according to the law" for supposedly carrying out crimes against the state. "Nicaragua is the safest country in the region," he claimed defiantly.

Not, however, if you are one of the president's critics.

Gioconda Belli says Vice-President Murillo's recent speeches have been equally erratic, "a mixture of religion and insults which rail constantly against 'coup-plotters' and Satanism. The government's narratives exhibit extreme levels of paranoia."

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo during an event in Managua, on 29 August 2018
President Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, seen here during an event in 2018 in Managua

In part, the presidential couple's fear and suspicion are rooted in the events of 2018 when protests over pension reforms quickly grew into much larger anti-government demonstrations. The authorities responded with lethal force and more than 300 people were killed, the majority of them anti-Ortega protesters.

"In 2018, they lost the streets," says Nicaraguan sociologist Oscar René Vargas. "The repression was carried out so that people wouldn't return to the streets again."

The treason law and subsequent crackdown are signs the president and his wife view their rule as "fragile", Mr Vargas argues. They have turned to the "only force they have left - an alliance between the military, the police and [radical pro-Ortega] paramilitaries".

That is a potent and frightening prospect for any vocal critic or presidential rival. "They're trying to decapitate the leaders of a social movement and remove any possibility of a new tsunami of social uprising", scar René Vargas says bleakly.

Nicaraguan police officers stand in formation as they block journalists working outside the house of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro
Police officers stand outside the residence of Cristiana Chamorro, who is under house arrest

Among those arrested is Dora María Téllez, a former commander with the Sandinista rebel group who led a split from Daniel Ortega in 1990 after he lost power following Nicaragua's violent civil war.

When I last spoke to her, she was in hiding from the Ortega government. A day earlier, her home had been raided by government agents and she could barely hide her disgust at her former ally, even though they had parted ways many years earlier.

Nicaragua has "zero democracy, completely corrupted institutions, a regime which solely remains in place through repression and terror," she said from an undisclosed location. She now faces the prospect of 15 years in prison.

The treason law states in generic terms that anyone found guilty of acting against "the independence, the sovereignty and self-determination" of Nicaragua could be designated a traitor. A deeply compromised judiciary can easily conflate legitimate criticism of the president with crimes against the state.

Nicaragua timeline

1937 - General Somoza elected president. Rules until his assassination in 1956, succeeded by his son, Luis Somoza Debayle

1967 - Luis Somoza dies and is succeeded by his brother, Anastasio Somoza

1978 - Assassination of opposition leader Pedro Joaquín Chamorro brings together moderates and rebels from the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) to oust Somoza, who flees in 1979

1984 - Daniel Ortega elected president

1990 - Ortega defeated in an election by Violeta Chamorro

2006 - After losing two elections, Ortega is re-elected after rebranding as Christian socialist

2011 - Ortega allowed to stand for re-election following constitutional changes and wins

2016 - Ortega re-elected again

Read more about Nicaragua

Oscar René Vargas thinks the equation being made behind the closed doors of the presidential palace in Managua is simple: "Power, or death". He says that refers to a political death as much as a physical one but believes one ghost from the Cold War in particular stalks Mr Ortega's thoughts.

"They're scared of ending up like Nicolae Ceausescu in Romania", he remarks, referring to the country's communist dictator who was executed by a firing squad after a national revolt in December 1989. "I think that scenario is present in his mind."

Gioconda Belli says another experience also haunts Mr Ortega: his election defeat in 1990. Losing the presidency left a profound mark on him and it took him almost two decades to claw back power. Now he appears determined to hold on to it at any cost.

In a sign the past is ever-present in Nicaragua, his rival that day was Violeta Chamorro, the wife of Pedro Joaquín, the murdered journalist, and mother of Cristiana Chamorro, who was put under house arrest earlier this month.

Cristiana Chamorro talks to the media in Managua, Nicaragua May 20, 2021
Cristiana Chamorro is the daughter of ex-President Violeta Chamorro

"The emperor has no clothes, the emperor is naked," says Ms Belli. "That's what Pedro Joaquín said to Somoza and that is what's been happening to Ortega since 2018. But as they have no capacity for self-reflection over the things they've done, they blame the people instead."

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nicaragua's Ortega shrugs off global pressure in rare speech

    MANAGUA (Reuters) -Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega said on Wednesday sanctions would not deter his government and vowed not to free detained political foes accused of crimes, as international pressure mounted to end a crackdown ahead of a November election. Ortega's government has arrested at least 15 political opponents in recent weeks, including five presidential hopefuls, ahead of the presidential vote in which the long-ruling leader will run for a fourth consecutive term. "The enemies of the revolution, the enemies of the people, are shouting how is it possible they're detained, how is it possible they're imprisoned, how is it possible they're being prosecuted," Ortega said in a speech, televised live.

  • Regional human rights body condemns Nicaragua crackdown

    The president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said Wednesday that Nicaragua had entered a new phase of repression with at least 20 opposition figures arrested in recent weeks and “constant human rights violations.” Antonia Urrejola told members of the Organization of American States’ Permanent Council that the crackdown appeared to be part of a government strategy to snuff out internal dissidence ahead of the Nov. 7 elections, in which President Daniel Ortega will seek a fourth consecutive term. An extended “de facto state of exception” in Nicaragua has “intensified the closure of democratic spaces,” she said.

  • Do you qualify for the up to $3,600-per-child tax credit? Find out with new IRS tool

    Monthly payments are set to start going out in July.

  • Constitutional Crisis Roils Peru as Election Official Quits

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru is in the grip of a constitutional crisis as the departure of a key election official creates a new obstacle to naming the next president.Luis Arce, one of the four-member committee responsible for declaring the winner of the June 6 presidential vote, stood aside and was later suspended, making it impossible for the electoral process to continue until he is replaced.The nation is on edge with many Peruvians interpreting the events as an attempt by supporters of candidate Keik

  • Armed rebels have declared war on the Myanmar junta, and the country is gearing up for all-out urban warfare

    Violence in Myanmar took on a new tone on Tuesday when armed members of the People's Defense Force clashed with the military in Mandalay.

  • Rev. Barber, others arrested in DC protesting Senate filibuster of voting rights bill

    Barber and activists for the National Poor People’s Campaign are on a yearlong mission to press state and federal lawmakers to fix policies that hurt the poor.

  • Cara Delevingne’s Pride Month Picks

    The model, actress, and entrepreneur has her sights on everything from the Pride leggings from her own Puma collection to a rainbow-hued whip. Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

  • Rishi Sunak: I’ll stop wearing a face mask as soon as I can

    Rishi Sunak has said he will stop wearing a face mask "as soon as possible". The Chancellor was the second Cabinet minister to hail the end of the legal requirement to wear face coverings after George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, said he was looking forward to the moment. Laws requiring the wearing of masks in certain settings are set to be lifted on July 19, although guidance urging people to wear them is likely to remain. It is part of a wider drive by Downing Street to move away from t

  • Scoop: U.S. and Israel huddle on drone threat from Iran

    The Biden administration and the Israeli government held talks recently on countering the proliferation of Iranian drones and cruise missiles among its proxies in Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.Why it matters: After several drone attacks from pro-Iranian militias in recent weeks, some of which were thwarted, the U.S. and Israel are highly concerned that the technology will spread to additional groups who could target their forces in the region.Stay on top of t

  • Crackdown on Protesters Near Chauvin Vacation Spot Collapses

    Photo by Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty ImagesJust days before killer cop Derek Chauvin was sentenced to prison for murdering George Floyd, a proposed crackdown on protests in the Florida community where Chauvin had a vacation home was voted down by residents.After accusing the county mayor and sheriff of attempting to strongarm through an ordinance banning protests at people’s homes, commissioners in central Florida’s Orange County met late Tuesday to give actual residents a chan

  • Panasonic Sells its Entire Stake in Tesla to Raise Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp., which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc., sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker.The Japanese company held 80.9 billion yen ($729 million) of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of this March, Panasonic disclosed in a filing Friday. The filing didn’t give any indication as to why Panasonic jettisoned its interest. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month perio

  • Boebert and 20 other Republicans file resolution to censure Biden for 'dereliction of duty' at southern border

    Nearly two dozen Republicans introduced a resolution to censure President Joe Biden for what they describe as a “failure” to uphold immigration laws related to the influx of migrants at the southern border.

  • 60-year-old dies during last half-mile of Grand Canyon hike, park officials say

    It’s the second hiker fatality at the Grand Canyon in the past week.

  • 70 Insanely Delicious Ways to Enjoy Chicken Breasts at Any Meal

    Chicken dinners are far from boring — these ideas kick it up a notch. There’s a reason boneless chicken breast recipes are in everyone's dinner arsenal. From tasty finger foods to the most refreshing salads, chicken breasts can be made in so many delicious ways — which is precisely why it's so hard for us to get enough of America's top bird when it comes to great food.

  • Losing His Law License Is the Least of Old Man Rudy’s Problems

    Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via GettyySeeing Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspended brought a jolt of schadenfreude to the hearts of countless lawyers. We had watched in horror as the man made a mockery of the legal system last year that fueled an attack on our capital. Even by the standards of a “justice” system rooted in racism and inequity, Rudy’s tactics were a shock.So it was a thrill to read the 33-page ruling issued Thursday detailing the outright lies that one of America’s m

  • A US Air Force Ghostrider gunship crew received awards for saving 88 lives with nearly 2 hours of non-stop fire

    The heavily armed gunship poured fire on the enemy, clearing the way for helicopters to rescue wounded troops.

  • Anthony Fauci was hosed down, naked, 'in what looked like a kiddy pool' after being mailed mysterious white powder

    Anthony Fauci was hosed down, naked, 'in what looked like a kiddy pool' after being mailed mysterious white powder

  • Republican congressman warns 'more people will die' over false claims of 2020 election fraud after call for executions airs on pro-Trump media outlet

    Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan, condemned a recent segment from One America News where a host called for executing "traitors."

  • ‘Innocent mistakes’ will no longer cost immigrants their green cards or visas

    Immigration authorities in the United States have rescinded one of the policies implemented by the Trump administration that had one of the most profound negative impacts on legal immigrants with pending or upcoming applications.

  • When listening to the narrative about Capitol assault, racism — whatever — always consider the source | Opinion

    I want to thank Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Maryland U.S. Rep. Andy Harris for providing me with some clarity.