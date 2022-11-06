Nicaragua's ruling party hopes to expand in local elections

FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega attends the closing ceremony of the XX ALBA Summit, at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, Dec. 14, 2021. The Biden administration is dramatically ratcheting up pressure on Ortega's government in Nicaragua, banning Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, threatening trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders, according to U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
GABRIELA SELSER
·3 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After an electoral campaign without rallies, demonstrations or even real opposition, Nicaragua’s governing party qs hoping to expand Sunday on the 141 of Nicaragua’s 153 municipalities that it already controls.

President Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista National Liberation Front is so dominant it is approaching single-party status in Nicaragua. In the past two years, some opposition parties have been cancelled altogether and their candidates jailed. In July, police ousted five opposition mayors who belonged to a party disbanded by electoral authorities and replaced them with allies.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights expressed concern Friday that “the minimum conditions necessary” to hold free and fair elections do not exist in Nicaragua. It called on the government to reestablish democratic guarantees and stop the repression.

The government has shuttered some 2,000 nongovernmental organizations and more than 50 media outlets as it cracked down on voices of dissent. Some 100 other civil society organizations were closed Friday, the government announced. The pace of the crackdown has increased since the run-up to national elections last year in which Ortega won a fourth consecutive term,

The level of mistrust in the elections and available candidates is such that “people don’t even talk about the elections,” said an accountant who works in Managua and requested anonymity to avoid reprisals.

He said he hadn’t seen candidates caravanning around the city in the usual fashion or even banners advertising candidacies.

According to the Supreme Electoral Council, 153 mayors, as well as vice mayors and thousands of municipal council members, will be elected Sunday. At least 3.7 million Nicaraguans are eligible to vote.

The governing Sandinistas lead an alliance made up of eight parties, as well as Indigenous and religious movements supportive of the ruling party called “United Nicaragua Triumphs.”

In the capital, Sandinista Mayor Reyna Rueda, a close confidant of first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo, is seeking reelection. She will face a candidate from the Liberal Constitutionalist Party, which is not part of the Sandinista alliance, but is dismissed by many in the opposition as a collaborator helping to create a facade of opposition.

Opposition groups have denounced irregularities ahead of the vote, among them the disappearance of more than 755,000 names from voter rolls without any explanation.

At the same time, the government decreed that people with expired identification documents will be allowed to vote.

A citizen observation group called Urnas Abiertas, or Open Ballot Boxes, said it had documented more than 700 instances of political violence, including targeted harassment and threats toward candidates or known opposition figures this year. It also said it knew of six arrests of opposition members in the past week.

A group of 13 opposition organizations in exile said in a statement Thursday that the election was a “farce” and just an effort by the government to install “an absolute dictatorial and single party regime.”

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights’ statement Friday said the government had excluded real opposition from these elections in a context of “government closure and co-optation of civic spaces and democratic participation.”

Recommended Stories

  • Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M in federal water funds

    Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson's request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer's flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program approved the full amount the state's capital city requested to pay for seven water and sewer projects. The dollar-for-dollar match means Jackson will have $71.3 million to upgrade its water system.

  • Last-minute voting guide for Nov. 8: How to vote and what's on the ballot

    Tuesday is Election Day. Looking for a last minute guide for voting in the 2022 elections? Start here.

  • Voters explain why they support Karen Bass for L.A. mayor

    Voters from neighborhoods across L.A. weigh in on why they're voting for Rep. Karen Bass in the mayor's race.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • 40 Years Later, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Stands as Lasting Statement on War and Remembrance

    Vietnam Veterans Memorial has become the most visited memorial in Washington and maintains its iconic grip on the national conscience despite initial reservations among planners about the understated design.

  • Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

    Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. The group, known as The Elders, delivered that message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him on a visit to Kyiv this summer that he must start considering a way out of the conflict, former Irish president Mary Robinson who chairs the group know as The Elders said in a meeting with Associated Press executives. “We need to encourage more thinking about how it will end in order to get the idea that this needs to end, as opposed to increasing the military arsenal on both sides and the devastation to the population in Ukraine,” said Robinson, who also served as U.N. high commissioner for human rights.

  • With latest base, Frontier goes after American Airlines' home turf

    One analyst said there has never been a better time for ultra-low-cost carriers like Frontier to take on legacy carriers because load factors are strong and airfares are high.

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...

  • Saving threatened historic buildings on Cape Cod is focus of new research project

    Saving threatened historic buildings on Cape Cod is focus of new research project

  • The past year for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) investors has not been profitable

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...

  • Brunswick (NYSE:BC) sheds 6.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Brunswick Corporation ( NYSE:BC ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen...

  • F1 in Vegas: Race will be most expensive on 2023 schedule

    Formula One took its globe-hoping extravaganza to the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for an official “launch party” on what it believes will be one of the biggest sporting events in the world. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told The Associated Press the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the most expensive fan experience on next year's 24-race calendar, particularly from a VIP experience.

  • Bill Maher on 2022 midterms: ‘Democracy is on the ballot’ and ‘it’s going to lose’

    Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher expressed concerns on Friday about the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections amid recent polling that shows the GOP in good position to take control of Congress. “Democracy is on the ballot and unfortunately, it’s going to lose,” Maher said on his show “Real Time.” Maher continued: “Everything…

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear Amgen bid to revive cholesterol drug patents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Amgen Inc's bid to revive patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha that were invalidated due to a legal challenge by rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA. The justices took up Amgen's appeal of the lower court ruling that threw out the Repatha patents.

  • Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

    Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. An official investigation released Sunday in Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, blamed property management and community staff for not acting quickly enough to prevent the death of a 55-year-old woman in a sealed building after being told she had suicidal tendencies. The woman fell from her 12th floor apartment on Friday evening, according to the report, which the Inner Mongolia Daily newspaper published on its social media account.

  • Why AT&T Rose 18.8% in October

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) rose 18.8% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For the third quarter, AT&T posted overall revenue of $30 billion, down 4.2% over the prior year, while adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $0.68 beat expectations by $0.07. Overall revenues grew 3.1% on a like-for-like basis, and the underlying drivers of AT&T's wireless business were strong.

  • Jubilation shattered by gunfire: How attack on ex-Pakistani PM Khan unfolded

    Moments before Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg, a young man in the cheering crowd that lined the streets for a political protest spotted another man brandishing a pistol and raced at him to wrestle him down. Ibtesam, hailed as hero by Khan's supporters for his actions, didn't get there in time to prevent the man firing, but said he might have prevented a more deadly outcome on Thursday from what Khan's aides say was an assassination attempt. But nationwide protests that erupted on Friday after the attack point to more turmoil in a country with a history of deadly political violence as Khan's supporters push to get their leader, a former international cricket star turned politician who was ousted as premier in April, back into the top job.

  • Michigan State stuns No. 16 Illinois in ugly 23-15 affair

    The Illini can still win the Big Ten West with victories over Purdue and Northwestern.

  • Congo and Rwanda hold talks to resolve conflict in eastern Congo

    Officials from Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda held talks on Saturday aimed at ending a political stand-off between the two countries caused by widespread conflict near their shared border. The discussions, held in Angola and mediated by Angolan President João Lourenco, come amid worsening tensions caused by violence carried out by the M23 rebel group in Congo's east which has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in an area that has had little respite from conflict for decades. Congo has long accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led group, which has attacked the Congolese army near the Rwandan border since 2012.

  • Iran acknowledges drone shipments to Russia

    STORY: Iran acknowledged for the first time on Saturday (November 5) that it had supplied Russia with drones, but said they were sent a few months before Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine. Speaking at a summit in Tehran, Iran's foreign minister denied Tehran was continuing to supply drones.In recent weeks Ukraine has reported a surge in drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, notably targeting power stations and dams, using Iranian-made drones. Russia, which calls its invasion a "special military operation," denies its forces have used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. The European Union and Britain have sanctioned Iran over drone deliveries to Russia.Meanwhile, Ukraine's besieged eastern city of Bakhmut is now the most intense frontline in the war. That's according to Oleksandr Marchenko, the deputy head of the Bakhmut civil administration. "Unfortunately, the enemy is trying to storm the city from several directions. There is ongoing fighting on the outskirts of the city. Ukrainian Armed Forces are firmly holding the frontline and are not allowing the enemy to advance deeper and enter the city.”Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks against Bakhmut in the Donetsk region but are being pushed back with what Kyiv says are heavy losses.The city has already been without electricity, gas and running water for nearly two months. Marchenko said more than 120 people had been killed within the city limits since February but that despite the daily crossfire, around 12-15 thousand civilians remain in the city. He added that evacuations have not stopped since February 27th and the city's administration is encouraging people to leave.