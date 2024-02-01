Nice end to the week, what to expect over the weekend

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh forecasts cold weather on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Buresh said to expect a nice start to the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 30′s inland by Friday morning, and only ten degrees warmer, 40 degrees, by the beaches.

Here’s what Buresh said you can expect:

A very nice TGIF! Afternoon temperatures near 70 (60-65 at the beaches) – plenty of sun with light wind.

A strong storm system is expected to move from California to along the Gulf Coast by Sunday.

Rain will spread across Jacksonville and the rest of Northeast Florida into Southeast Georgia by midday Sunday, continuing on through the afternoon and into the evening with everyone getting rain and even some thunder. Amounts averaging a half inch to 1.5″.

THU. 02/01 (CODE: GREEN)

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High: 69

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 43

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 68

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers increasing by midday through the afternoon & evening… a few rumbles of thunder. High: 66

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, windy & cool. High: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & cool but nice. High: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 68

