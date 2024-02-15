Nice and warm in Central Florida before next front arrives this weekend

After a chilly start Thursday morning, Central Florida will warm up nicely in the afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 77 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees.

Read: These 19 Florida restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide

Things will change over the weekend as rain moves in Saturday afternoon.

We are expecting elevated rain chances for most of Saturday and Sunday.

Watch: Daytona 500: All eyes will be set on Daytona Beach on Sunday

All the rain will also bring a big cooldown to our area.

Our high temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Saturday and the upper-50s on Sunday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: