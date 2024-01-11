Niceville City Councilman Abner Williams resigns abruptly, citing personal reasons

NICEVILLE — During Tuesday night's meeting, Niceville City Councilman Abner Williams resigned from his position, effective immediately, citing "personal circumstances."

Elected in 2021, Williams' term was scheduled to run until March 2025.

The Northwest Florida Daily News attempted to reach Williams for comment but did not receive a response.

Williams' statement

Toward the end of the meeting, each council member was allowed to make remarks. When it came to Williams' turn, the announcement was made. According to those in attendance, it was a surprise to everyone in the room.

“Regrettably, due to personal circumstances, which I don’t want to go into, I’m compelled to relinquish my responsibilities as a councilman," Williams said in a written statement. "It’s been a privilege to serve the City of Niceville and its citizens in this capacity and uphold the principles of civic duty and governance. The experience garnered during my tenure has been invaluable, fostering an enhanced appreciation for the complexities of municipal administration and the needs of our community.

"I extend my sincerest gratitude to the city council, city staff, and the constituents of Niceville for their unwavering support and collaboration throughout my time served on city council," he said. "It is with profound respect and admiration, that I want to acknowledge the dedication exhibited by all stakeholders in advancing the welfare and prosperity of our city."

Williams then pledged to ensure a seamless transition and offered assistance in the continuation of essential operations.

"I express my profound appreciation for the trust vested in me and for the enduring relationships fostered during my tenor," Williams added. "As I conclude this chapter of service, I remain optimistic about the continued progress and success of the City of Niceville under the stewardship of its esteemed leadership.

"I extend my best wishes for the future accomplishments and growth of the City of Niceville."

What's next?

According to the city charter, any vacancy on the council will be filled by a majority vote of the City Council. Whoever is appointed to the vacant position will serve for the remainder of Williams' term, which is March 2025.

The charter also recommends that the council appoint a member from the planning and zoning commission to fill the vacancies because of their planning and zoning experience.

According to city officials, a plan to fill the vacancy will be enacted before the next council meeting on Feb. 13.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Abner Williams resigns from Niceville City Council