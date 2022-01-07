Niceville High School teacher arrested for allegedly uploading child porn

NICEVILLE — A Niceville High School teacher was arrested Friday after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators reportedly connected him with a Kik account used to upload images of child pornography.

Cameron Cherenzia, 25, is charged with possession of child pornography following the execution of a search warrant at his home in Niceville on Friday, according to an OCSO news release.

Investigators received information in September regarding a Kik user who had uploaded files believed to contain child pornography.

Through further investigation, OCSO investigators reportedly connected a video depicting a young girl between the ages of 7 and 9 to Cherenzia's Kik account and email address.

Cherenzia said he knew there were “questionable images” on the account, but denied knowing of an image or video containing young children, according to the OCSO.

In an emailed statement regarding the arrest, Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers said Cherenzia was placed on administrative leave immediately, pending further investigation.

“There is zero tolerance in our school district for behavior alleged in this situation,” Chambers said. “If proven to be true, the employee will not be returning to work in our school district.”

