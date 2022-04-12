Niceville man accused of breaking into Fort Walton Beach home, kidnapping 6-year-old child

FORT WALTON BEACH — A 29-year-old Niceville man was arrested Monday after he allegedly broke into a home and kidnapped a 6-year-old child from his bedroom.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 4:56 a.m. on Graham Court in Fort Walton Beach, according to a Police Department news release.

The suspect, later identified as Brock Sutton, reportedly kicked in the back door to the residence, grabbed the boy from his bedroom and fled on foot. Officers found Sutton and the child near Uptown Station within 15 minutes of the alleged abduction.

The child appeared unharmed and was returned to his mother, according to police. Officers determined Sutton is known to the family but has no relation to the child.

Sutton was arrested and charged with burglary to an occupied dwelling, resisting without violence and kidnapping. He was being held at the Okaloosa County jail Tuesday without bond, according to jail records.

