Niceville man pleads guilty to civil disorder for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection

NICEVILLE — Niceville resident Anthony W. Griswold could face up to six months in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Griswold accepted a deal Wednesday in which he agreed to plead guilty to one count of civil disorder, a felony for which he could have been sentenced up to five years.

However, as part of the agreement, federal prosecutors stated they would ask for a prison term of no longer than six months. They also left open the option of seeking a strictly probationary sentence.

Protesters gather at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. Anthony W. Griswold of Niceville, who entered to Capitol during the insurrection, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of civil disorder. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 16.

Griswold will also be ordered to pay at least $2,000 as restitution for the $1.49 million in damages done to the Capitol.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 13 at the Federal District Court in Washington D.C.

Griswold arrested: Niceville man charged for alleged role in riot and siege at U.S. Capitol

Florida and Texas lead nation in number of protestors arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Three Northwest Florida men arrested after Jan. 6 riot have no apparent ties to Proud Boys

Griswold was one of thousands who converged on Washington, D.C., ahead of Congress convening in joint session to certify the vote of the 2020 presidential election and the victory of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

He was not among the Trump supporters who boarded two buses at Fort Walton Beach City Hall to make the trip, local Republican officials said.

Following speeches by Trump and several of his supporters on the morning of Jan. 6, Griswold and others walked from the White House to the Capitol, where the certification process had gotten underway.

There at Trump's urging to protest what they claimed was a stolen election, protestors chanting "our house" and "stop the steal" began "breaking windows and assaulting members of law enforcement," according to the Statement of Offense filed in Griswold's case.

Griswold, the document states, joined a group of rioters attempting to push their way into the building. He wedged himself through a narrow passageway between police and a door frame and entered the Capitol about 2:40 p.m., it said.

Story continues

After climbing onto a bench and photographing or videotaping the scene in front of him, Griswold "hugged another individual and repeatedly raised his fists into the air," court documents said. He then went upstairs and entered the Senate gallery.

After milling about the Senate chamber, Griswold left the building and spoke to a member of the media, prosecutors said.

"We took the building. They couldn’t stop us. And now they know we can do it again and we will (expletive) do it again. This is America and we love this country and they are not going to (expletive) take it again," Griswold said in an interview posted on Twitter. "Pelosi, Schumer, all you (expletive) back off. This is our country. We are willing to do whatever it takes to keep it. Don’t mess with us. Back off. This is our country. We showed ’em today. We took it. They ran. And hid."

As the insurrection unfolded, members of Congress evacuated their chambers and sheltered themselves from the rowdy crowd of protestors. The Statement of Offense document states that they could not reconvene to finish the certification until about 8 p.m. that day.

Proud Boy: Second Okaloosa resident arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

Right wing activists in Florida: Florida emerges as a cradle of the insurrection as Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrests keep piling up

Related: Matt Gaetz pushes debunked theory that D.C. rioters were Antifa

The Legal Information Institute defines the federal charge of disorder as "whoever commits or attempts to commit any act to obstruct, impede, or interfere with any fireman or law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his official duties incident to and during the commission of a civil disorder which in any way or degree obstructs, delays, or adversely affects ... (the) performance of any federally protected function."

Griswold "knowingly and voluntarily admits to the crime" of disorder, according to the Statement of Offense.

Griswold became the first of two Okaloosa County men charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection when he turned himself into authorities March 5, 2021. Fort Walton Beach resident Timothy O'Malley was arrested three months later on June 30.

Reputed to be associated with the Proud Boys right wing activist group, O'Malley pleaded guilty in December to the charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The charge O'Malley faces carries a maximum sentence of six months incarceration and a $5,000 fine, but documents filed in District Court state "sentencing guidelines do not apply" in his case.

A sentencing hearing originally scheduled for April 5 was pushed back a week to April 12, according to a court document, to allow prosecutors "to finalize and file its sentencing memorandum as to Mr. O'Malley."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Niceville man Anthony Griswold pleads guilty for Jan. 6 Capitol riot