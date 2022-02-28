Niceville police identify victims in double homicide off John Sims Parkway

NICEVILLE — Police say "most of the persons involved" in a Feb. 11 double homicide have been identified, according to news release from the Niceville Police Department.

Officers found Brandon Dequan James of Tallahassee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Oak Creek shopping center off John Sims Parkway at about 7:30 p.m. James later passed away from his injuries at the scene, according to the NPD.

While investigating the initial call, officers received reports that two more gunshot victims were on the ground less than a mile away at Lake Court and Palm Boulevard.

Bryson Tyrese Mitchem of Niceville was dead when officers arrived, and Isaiah Lamar Luna of Tallahassee suffered a non-fatal wound. He was treated for his injuries at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

The NPD confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot off of John Sims Parkway, and the other two victims were dropped off at the second location.

Police recovered a car believed to be involved in the incident and identified two people of interest later that week. All parties are believed to be associated with each other, and there is no further threat to Niceville residents, according to the NPD.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Niceville Police Department Tip Line at 850-729-4020.

