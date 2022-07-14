Niceville resident Andrew Griswold sentenced to 75 days for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Niceville resident Andrew W. Griswold was sentenced Thursday to 75 days in federal custody for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and serve two years on probation.

The sentence is about half of the five-month term of incarceration federal prosecutors had requested.

Court records do not indicate whether Judge Clarence Cooper commented on the record when handing down the sentence.

Andrew Griswold is among those charged with participating in the Capitol riot.

Prosecutors had argued in a pre-sentencing memorandum that Griswold's behavior on Jan. 6 reflected a clear intent to disrupt Congress as it worked to certify the 2020 election and verify Joe Biden's defeat of former President Donald Trump.

Griswold, accompanied by his brother, mother and a friend, traveled from Florida to Washington, D.C., ahead of the scheduled certification.

"He believed that the election had been stolen and this might be the one last chance to show support for President Trump while he was in office," prosecutors said.

Documents state that Griswold believed President Trump directed him and everyone else attending a rally on the morning of Jan. 6 to march on the Capitol.

He worked with other protestors to force his way into the building and spent about 12 minutes inside, prosecutors said, including a short period of time in the Senate chambers evacuated as protestors stormed the building.

After leaving the Capitol he spoke to a Canadian broadcasting team that was documenting the unfolding riot.

"We took the building. They couldn’t stop us. And now they know we can do it again and we will (expletive) do it again," Griswold said on camera. "This is America and we love this country and they are not going to (expletive) take it again.

"Pelosi, Schumer, all you (expletive) back off," he added. "This is our country. We are willing to do whatever it takes to keep it. Don’t mess with us. Back off. This is our country. We showed ’em today. We took it. They ran. And hid."

Griswold was arrested March 5, 2021, and the phone he carried inside the Capitol was confiscated. FBI agents found no photos or videos on the device dated between Jan. 4 and Jan. 13, 2021, and suspected images had been erased from the phone.

Griswold was originally charged with five misdemeanors along with the felony offense he has pleaded to. The maximum sentence he faced was up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of probation.

"The nature and circumstances of Griswold’s crime favor a lengthy term of incarceration," the prosecution memo stated. He "celebrated the human suffering of the riot — taunting members of Congress who 'ran and hid' and the outnumbered police who 'couldn’t stop us.' "

