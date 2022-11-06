Niceville woman charged with murder in Saturday domestic violence shooting

A Niceville woman has been charged with felony murder for allegedly shooting a person in her home Saturday night.

Susan Cole, 58, call 911 about 8:30 p.m. to report she shot someone in a domestic violence incident.

When Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the home at 138 Adams Street in Niceville, Cole was waiting outside on the porch. The victim was found in the hallway of the home deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.

Crime: 21 arrested after yearlong drug trafficking investigation in Walton, Okaloosa

Stabbing: Homeless man arrested on charge of stabbing hiker who befriended him in Crestview

Cole told deputies that the victim arrived at her home with a revolver. The victim was holding the revolver by the barrel and placed it on a table in the living room. The two began to talk when the victim walked away from the defendant and left the gun on the table, Cole said.

The victim entered a bathroom and was seated on the commode when Cole approached the doorway with the revolver. The victim asked what she was doing and attempted to stand up. Cole said she told the victim "no" and he moved toward her, so she fired the revolver, striking him.

Evidence was located in the residence that corroborates Cole's statement. Charges of murder without premeditation were requested.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Niceville woman charged with murder Saturday domestic violence shooting