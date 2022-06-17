Nichlson sentenced in 2020 stabbing death

Jun. 17—A Caddo Mills man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2020 stabbing incident in Greenville.

Robert Paul Nichlson was indicted on one count of murder and a separate charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon concerning an attack on Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak in April 2020.

A trial was set to begin last week in the 196th District Court, but Nichlson waived trial on both charges and pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge. The murder indictment was dismissed.

On Monday, Nichlson was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the charge of aggravated assault, with 867 days credit for time served.

As a deadly weapon was used in the commission of the assault, Nichlson must spend at least half of the sentence behind bars before he can be considered eligible for parole.

Smith died early on the morning of Jan. 25, 2020, at Medical City Plano after being stabbed repeatedly on the night of Jan. 24, 2020, at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville. Police believed the stabbing stemmed from a case of road rage.

Smith was able to drive to the parking lot of Walgreens, where he called his wife and told her what had happened.

The aggravated assault indictment alleged NIchlson used a knife to recklessly cause bodily injury to Smith. Nichlson had two previous felony convictions; one for aggravated assault of a peace officer in 1996 from Dallas County and the other a 2003 federal felony charge of possession of an unregistered firearm from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The aggravated assault charge is a second-degree felony that carries a maximum punishment upon conviction of from two to 20 years in prison.