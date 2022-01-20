Nicholas Alahverdian arrested in Scotland after he skips court hearing

Nicholas Alahverdian, the Rhode Island man who faked his death in 2020 and was being held on bail in Scotland on a rape charge from Utah, reportedly missed a court appearance Thursday and Scottish officials have issued a warrant for his arrest.

"Our office received news this morning and it is confirmed that a warrant was granted this morning at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for the arrest of Nicholas Alahverdian/Rossi," David Leavitt, Utah County Attorney, said in a statement.

Alahverdian was apprehended at the Scotland address where he's been living and is due to appear at court tomorrow, the statement said. However, a Scottish Sun reporter outside the apartment where Alahverdian has been living, told The Journal Thursday afternoon that Alahverdian had yet to come out of his apartment and that police were inside.

Alahverdian has been living in an upscale neighborhood of Glasgow called Woodlands, favored by young professionals and students, with a woman who has been helping him, the newspaper said.

"We again express our gratitude to the law enforcement agencies for their diligent efforts in this matter to bring this individual to justice."

WPRI quoted Michelle Baillie, criminal office manager at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, as saying in an email: “He did not attend at court today after being given bail and now the police are seeking his arrest to detain him."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Nicholas Alahverdian arrested in Scotland after skipping court hearing