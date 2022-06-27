Nicholas Alahverdian faces another rape allegation from English woman he met online

Nicholas Alahverdian is expected back in an extradition court this week in Scotland as he confronts a newly revealed rape allegation.

Over the weekend, the Sunday Mail newspaper ran a story of a 41-year-old woman from Essex, England, who alleges Alahverdian -- the Rhode Island fugitive who is charged with rape in Utah and who faked his death in 2020 -- assaulted her in 2017.

Authorities in the United States have been aware of the woman’s allegation for months after she reached out to them upon learning of Alahverdian’s arrest in December, The Journal confirmed.

In striking similarity to more than a half dozen other women in four states who claim to have been assaulted by Alahverdian, she told the newspaper they met on an online dating website and that soon thereafter he began tormenting her.

He flew to meet her in June 2017 and then through unrelenting pressure, she said, persuaded the mother of two to let him stay with her rather than a hotel.

“Every single boundary that I set, he broke,” the woman told the newspaper. “Before I knew it, he had moved in....Within days he was talking about getting married and doing calculations about how long it would take him to get his residency.”

“In a space of five or six days, I was completely broken down.”

Alahverdian, who is also wanted by the FBI on financial fraud charges, demanded she buy him an iPhone and Apple Watch, she said, and in the course of five weeks managed to get her to give him the equivalent of almost $4,500.

He raped her, she said, one morning after ignoring her insistence to leave her alone blocking her from leaving a bedroom.

After she sought the police help to get him out of her home -- they advised her to change the locks and leave all his belongings with them --- Alahverdian began texting her ranting messages. He claimed he had nowhere to go, hadn’t slept in days, called her “certifiably insane” and threatened to sue her.

Alahverdian was ordered back into court this week after he failed to appear last Thursday for a preliminary extradition hearing. A prosecutor charged the 34-year-old man was attempting to delay the proceedings by checking himself into a hospital on the eve of his court date.

