Nicholas Alahverdian facing a second rape charge in Utah

Nicholas Alahverdian, already fighting extradition from Scotland to Utah on a rape charge, is now facing a second rape charge from that state.

On Wednesday the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against the fugitive con man for first-degree rape. The assault allegedly occurred between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2008.

More: He used the media to fake his death. Now on trial, Alahverdian wants coverage stopped

More: Scottish prosecutor: New fingerprints confirm Nicholas Alahverdian's identity

A no-bail warrant for his arrest was also issued.

In a statement the office said, “We are working with the Utah County Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney on the extradition of Nicholas Rossi from Scotland.”

Alahverdian has also used Rossi, his stepfather's surname.

Nick Alahverdian in 2017.

The office released the statement about the new charges on Wednesday, a day before Alahverdian is scheduled to appear back in Edinburgh Sheriff Court for an extradition hearing.

In recent weeks Scottish prosecutors have accused Alahverdian, 35, of attempting to delay his extradition proceedings by refusing to give fingerprint and DNA samples and feigning illness requiring hospitalizations.

More: Scottish prosecutor: Nicholas Alahverdian refuses to give DNA sample or fingerprints

'Extreme cruelty': Ohio woman describes 7-month marriage to Nick Alahverdian

Fugitive Nicholas Alahverdian arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for an extradition hearing earlier this year.

Alahverdian was in a Glasgow hospital last week when police say he threatened a doctor and a nurse. Alahverdian was arrested on the charge and during his booking, his fingerprints confirmed his identity.

Alahverdian had been insisting since his arrest Dec. 13 that he was a victim of mistaken identity.

More to come

Email Tom Mooney at: tmooney@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Nicholas Alahverdian Rossi faces second rape charge from Utah