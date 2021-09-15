Nicholas brings flooding to some areas still recovering from Ida
AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reported live from southern Louisiana on Sept. 14 as communities dealt with flash flooding from a tropical system once again.
Another conservative talk radio host who urged listeners to boycott the COVID-19 vaccine has died from the disease caused by exposure to the coronavirus.
Damon Thibodeaux, 47, died in Jacksonville, Florida, less than 10 years after his release from prison.
Nicholas became a hurricane late Monday night as it began dumping rain on the Texas coast. The nasty weather is expected to continue over the next two days.
Hurricane Nicholas made landfall near Sargent Beach, Texas, Tuesday morning — threatening to bring up to 18 inches of rainfall and flooding to parts of the state and Louisiana, per the National Hurricane Center.What's happening: Heavy rains, high winds and "dangerous" storm surges were ongoing, said the NHC, confirming just before 2a.m. that the Category 1 hurricane had hit the state. Nearly 200,000 customers had lost power in Texas by 3:30 a.m., per the utility tracking site poweroutage.us.Get
The Category 1 hurricane has already left more than 300,000 people without power.
Nearly half a million people in Louisiana remain without power. The estimated wait time until power will return — 20 […] The post If you want proof of environmental racism, look no further Hurricane Ida appeared first on TheGrio.
A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday and snowflakes may find their way into areas along the foothills.
HEADS UP! From Galveston to Fort Bend County, here's how leaders around the Houston area are preparing for severe weather.
Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane as it neared Texas' coast late Monday, per the National Hurricane Center.The latest: The storm was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast in a the next few hours, the NHC said in an 11p.m. update. It was already bringing heavy rains, strong winds and storm surges to parts of the central and upper Texas coast. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nicholas strengthened to a hurricane late this evening and was nea
Our favorite color? Fall foliage...duh!
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded at 7:59 a.m. in Thousand Oaks, according to the USGS.
The storm, which reached hurricane strength, made landfall then weakened back to tropical storm status. It's bringing pounding rain and strong winds to the region.
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Thousand Oaks area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The storm, which was churning just off the Gulf Coast, "could be near hurricane intensity level at landfall," the National Hurricane Center said.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that all but five California national forests closed in late August will reopen two days early.
The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins over the weekend, part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel.
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was expected to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.
More than 1,400 dolphins were killed on Sunday (September 12) off the coast of the Faroe Islands in a single day, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society said, as part of the Danish territory's century-old traditional Grindadrap hunt.The U.S.-based NGO said the slaughter of 1428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins is considered to be the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded worldwide.The annual dolphin drive, when several hundred pilot whales are slaughtered for their meat and blubber, is part of a 1,000-year-old tradition in the North Atlantic archipelago.This year the number of mammals slaughtered prompted an outcry from animal rights groups for the excessive killing, producing "more dolphin meat from this hunt than anyone wants to take," Sea Shepherds said in a press release.
A wave will move off the coast of Africa where it has a high chance of development within the next 5 days.
A 67-year-old California man that attempted to jump across a cove of frothing water is presumed dead after witnesses could not pull him to safety.