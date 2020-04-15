Nicholas Bryer Joins The Roxborough Group as Senior Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roxborough Group – a real estate private equity firm founded in 2013 that invests in all real estate asset classes, including multi-family, office, industrial, residential, retail and hospitality – has hired Nicholas Bryer as senior vice president. Bryer will be responsible for sourcing and managing investment opportunities across the United States as well as other strategic initiatives.

"We are all very excited to have Nick join our organization. His expertise, industry knowledge and deep understanding of real estate will be of great value to The Roxborough Group and our investors," said Marc Perrin, managing partner. "His experience with a range of strategies and markets will help us continue our focus on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns."

Most recently Bryer was vice president of investments at CIM Group where, from its Los Angeles location, he sourced investments across CIM's debt and equity fund strategies and managed investment teams through the execution of business plans for fund assets. Prior to that he was a member of the acquisitions group at Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston-based real estate investment firm.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this exceptional organization and I'm looking forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of The Roxborough Group," said Bryer.

Bryer holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from University of Colorado, Leeds School of Business.

About The Roxborough Group

The Roxborough Group is a private real estate investment firm founded in 2013. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the firm has a broad mandate to invest in all real estate asset classes, both directly and with operating partners. Roxborough focuses on opportunistic, value-add and transitional real estate assets, high-yielding real estate debt, real estate-related operating businesses, as well as high quality, lower risk and longer duration real estate investments. For more information, please visit www.theroxboroughgroup.com .

