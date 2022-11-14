Nicholas Centa is student of the month

3
Norwalk Reflector, Ohio
·1 min read

Nov. 14—NORWALK — Nicholas Centa is the Norwalk Elks #730 October Student of the Month.

Student: Nicholas Centa

School: St. Paul

Parents: Cheri and Joseph Centa

Extra Curricular Activities and Community Involvement:

Cross Country — State runner

National Honor Society

Class Vice PresidentAcademic Challenge

VEX Robotics Team

Swim Team

Track

Drug Free Clubs of America

Model U.N.

Eucharistic Minister

Current G.P.A.: 4.3

Future Goals and Plans:

Nick plans on attending The Ohio State University and major in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Business. He would like to own his own business in the future.

Recommended Stories