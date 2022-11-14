Nicholas Centa is student of the month
Nov. 14—NORWALK — Nicholas Centa is the Norwalk Elks #730 October Student of the Month.
Student: Nicholas Centa
School: St. Paul
Parents: Cheri and Joseph Centa
Extra Curricular Activities and Community Involvement:
Cross Country — State runner
National Honor Society
Class Vice PresidentAcademic Challenge
VEX Robotics Team
Swim Team
Track
Drug Free Clubs of America
Model U.N.
Eucharistic Minister
Current G.P.A.: 4.3
Future Goals and Plans:
Nick plans on attending The Ohio State University and major in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Business. He would like to own his own business in the future.