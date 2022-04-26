Nicholas Cowan released from hospital, booked into jail

Nicholas Cowan was released from the hospital and booked into jail on Monday night for charges related to a shooting that injured a Phoenix police officer.

Phoenix police said they transported Cowan from the hospital to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office ITR facility after he was being treated.

Cowan was arrested on April 17 around 7:45 p.m. after a citizen tip led police to a rental property in Scottsdale where he was staying. He was injured during the shooting, police said. He was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for several gunshot wounds.

Nicholas Cowan, the suspect wanted for shooting a Phoenix Police Officer, has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/xe167OLZot — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 18, 2022

The officer who was shot has been released by the hospital and is currently recovering at a rehabilitation facility.

Cowan's girlfriend, 33-year-old Nicole Montalbano, was arrested and booked on April 16 for helping Cowan evade police, Sgt. Andy Williams said.

Reach breaking news intern Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nicholas Cowan released from hospital and booked into jail