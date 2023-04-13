Nicholas Firkus gets life sentence for wife Heidi’s murder he blamed on intruder

Nearly 13 years since Heidi Firkus was shot in her St. Paul home, her husband was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for premeditated murder.

A jury found Nicholas Firkus, now 40, guilty of first-degree murder. The conviction carried the mandatory sentence he received Thursday from Ramsey County Chief Judge Leonardo Castro.

Heidi Firkus, 25, called 911 the morning of April 25, 2010, and reported someone was breaking into their home in the Hamline-Midway area.

Nicholas Firkus, then 27, told police he and Heidi were in their upstairs bedroom when he heard someone trying to break in the front door. He said he told Heidi to call 911, armed himself with a shotgun and they went down the stairs in the 1700 block of West Minnehaha Avenue.

Firkus told police that an intruder burst in and he and the unknown man struggled over Firkus’ shotgun. He said the gun went off twice, striking Heidi in the back and wounding him in the thigh. Heidi died at the scene.

After St. Paul Police Sgt. Niki Sipes took over the case in 2019, she worked with the FBI and prosecutors for a top-to-bottom investigation. Firkus was charged in 2021.

Prosecutors Elizabeth Lamin and Rachel Kraker told jurors that Firkus shot Heidi because he had kept news of their foreclosure from her, including that they were going to be evicted the next day. They said he staged the break-in and shot himself.

Defense attorneys Joe Friedberg and Robert Richman said Nicholas Firkus is innocent. They said Heidi knew about their financial situation and that the information he told police was true.

Jurors, who deliberated for two to three hours, said they listened to the 911 calls — they noted not hearing background noise of any intruder in Heidi’s, but hearing police come in during Nicholas’ call. They also looked at the small space where Nicholas said the struggle happened in the home’s entryway, by a table where nothing was disturbed.

Jurors also said they believed the case that prosecutors presented about Heidi being unaware of the foreclosure or eviction. Prosecutors presented evidence of Heidi not signing any of the foreclosure or eviction documents.

Because of the kind of case, there will be an automatic appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

