Nicholas J. Ganjei steps down as acting US attorney

An Eastern District of Texas Courthouse sits in downtown Sherman.

Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Nicholas J. Ganjei announced Monday that he will be stepping down from the role of Acting United States Attorney effective Tuesday.

“The opportunity to serve the American people as Acting United States Attorney was both an awesome responsibility and a tremendous privilege,” said Ganjei in a news release.

“I was incredibly fortunate to have such a skilled team of prosecutors and staff by my side, and I could not have asked for more dedicated and professional law enforcement partners. I am tremendously proud of the work we have done and all that we have accomplished. Together, we made a real difference in the lives of the people of East Texas.”

Leadership responsibilities will be handed off to Brit Featherston, who presently serves as the district’s Executive Assistant United States Attorney.

Ganjei was named the acting United States attorney on January 20, 2021, after previously having served as the district’s First Assistant United States Attorney. As Acting United States Attorney, Ganjei served as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the district, which includes 43 counties, more than four million people, and stretches across 35,000 square miles from the Oklahoma border to the Gulf of Mexico. He oversaw a staff of approximately 120 prosecutors, civil litigators, and support personnel across six division offices and was responsible for all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation in the district involving the United States. Under his leadership, the Eastern District of Texas advanced a number of Justice Department priorities, from violent crime and cybersecurity to corporate fraud and False Claims Act enforcement. Ganjei was the first person of color to serve as the United States Attorney (acting or otherwise) in the Eastern District’s 164-year history.

The statement said that during his tenure, Ganjei prioritized the prosecution of large-scale drug trafficking organizations, particularly international drug cartels, and oversaw one of the most prolific extradition practices in the nation. His team successfully extradited, convicted, and obtained a life sentence against a high-ranking member of the Los Zetas cartel who participated in the massacre of an entire Mexican village in 2011; obtained a life sentence against a Guatemalan drug lord who supplied cocaine to cartels and guerilla fighters in Central and South America; and successfully prosecuted an international soccer star for his coordination of bulk drug shipments between Colombia and the United States.

Ganjei’s team also obtained bribery convictions against a former Richardson, mayor and her land developer husband; disrupted and prosecuted an enormous international black market operation alleged to have trafficked over $100 million in stolen merchandise; convicted a Texas lawyer who swindled his Colombian drug trafficking clients by claiming he had successfully bribed judges and prosecutors; disrupted and prosecuted an alleged multi-scheme fraud conspiracy charged with stealing $17 million through romance scams and business email compromise; successfully prosecuted a Honduran national who solicited the murder-for-hire of family members; obtained a 30-year sentence against North Texas pastor, David Allen Pettigrew, for the sexual exploitation of children; and obtained RICO convictions against numerous members of a violent white supremacist prison gang.

On the civil side, the Eastern District of Texas recovered more than $44 million for the American taxpayer through Affirmative Civil Enforcement resolutions. In 2021, the Eastern District of Texas concluded four investigations into individual providers, totaling nearly $1 million, relating to the providers’ improper billing for implantable neuro stimulators. Additionally, the Eastern District of Texas obtained resolutions in excess of $500,000 with four individual providers as part of its ongoing investigation into payment of kickbacks to induce referrals of advanced cardiac lab tests.

Prior to serving as Acting United States Attorney, Ganjei was a career prosecutor who handled all manner of federal crimes, having joined the Department of Justice in 2008. Ganjei has additionally taught on the subjects of civil, criminal, and constitutional law, at both the collegiate and law school level.

