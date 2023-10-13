Nicholas Rossi bailed over Essex rape allegation

A fugitive due to be extradited to the United States has been bailed following his arrest in connection with an allegation of rape.

Nicholas Rossi was arrested on Wednesday in relation to an alleged incident in Chelmsford, Essex, in 2017, which was reported in April last year.

The 36-year-old is due to be sent to the US to face charges there after an order was signed in Scotland.

Essex Police said inquiries were continuing.

"Since the report was made [in April 2022], we have been in consistent contact with all appropriate authorities in order to interview a suspect who has been subject to separate ongoing legal proceedings," a police spokesman said.

Mr Rossi was bailed until 3 January.

