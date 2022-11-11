Nicholas Rossi is rape suspect wanted in US, Scottish court rules

Nicholas Rossi - Stuart Nicol Photography

A fugitive who faked his own death and invented a false identity in the UK is the man wanted in the US on rape charges, a court has found.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court has ruled that a man claiming to be Arthur Knight, who presented himself as an upper-class English gentleman while living in Glasgow’s West End, is in fact the suspected serial sexual offender Nicholas Rossi.

In one of the most bizarre cases ever seen in the Scottish courts, he claimed that tattoos which matched an Interpol red notice for Rossi had been added to his arms while he was in a coma and that fingerprint records had been manipulated in a conspiracy against him.

He also claimed that he had never left the British Isles and had first travelled to the UK on a ferry from Ireland, where he was an orphan raised in care, as a teenager.

However, three days of damning evidence were enough to persuade Sheriff Norman McFadyen that the man was in fact Rossi, who is wanted on a series of serious charges in America.

Nicholas Rossi arriving at Edinburgh Sheriff Court - Jane Barlow/PA

He is fighting an extradition request by authorities in Utah who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state. He is also facing an allegation of rape in Salt Lake City and another allegation of sexual assault elsewhere.

“I am ultimately satisfied on the balance of probabilities, by the evidence of fingerprint, photographic and tattoo evidence, taken together, supported by the evidence of changes of name, that Mr Knight is indeed Nicholas Rossi, the person sought for extradition by the United States,” Sheriff McFadyen said on Friday morning.

Fake death

The death of Rossi, who is also known by the name Nicholas Alahverdian, was announced in February 2020 and reported by several American news outlets.

He had built a reputation as a child welfare campaigner in Rhode Island, with legislators paying formal tributes to him following his supposed death from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

An online obituary claimed he had been cremated with his ashes scattered at sea.

However, doubts about his demise emerged when suspicious edits were made to his Wikipedia page. No birth certificate was ever issued in Ireland, where he was said to have died.

While on the run, he was initially living in the Bristol area with his British wife, Miranda Knight, where those who knew him said he spoke with an Irish accent.

His marriage certificate, from February 2020, listed his name as Nicholas Brown.

The couple moved to Glasgow’s trendy west end, where locals say he was a regular in pubs and passed himself off as an eccentric academic and spoke with an upper class English accent.

‘Implausible and fanciful’

However, he was discovered in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in December last year, where he was being treated for a severe Covid infection under the name Arthur Knight, following an Interpol tip-off.

He was initially granted bail, giving a series of interviews to journalists in a bid to persuade them that he was Arthur Knight and had nothing to do with Rossi.

Nicholas Rossi and his wife Miranda - Stuart Nicol Photography

He repeatedly refused to display his arms but insisted he had no tattoos, only to change his story during the hearing to confirm his identity.

The 35-year-old was later denied bail and in August, he was convicted on separate charges of abusing senior staff at the Glasgow hospital where he was treated for Covid.

Sheriff McFadyen dismissed Nicholas Rossi’s claim that his fingerprints were taken from him by a mysterious NHS worker called Patrick on behalf of prosecutors in the US while he was in intensive care.

He said: “I have no valid or coherent reason to doubt that the prints examined were those provided by the US authorities and that these are, as they assert, prints of Nicholas Rossi who is charged in their proceedings, and I reject Mr Knight’s explanation as to how his prints came to be taken while he was in hospital... as implausible and fanciful.”

The confirmation of Rossi’s identity paves the way for full extradition proceedings, which are likely to begin next year.