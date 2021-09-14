Nicholas strengthens into a hurricane as it nears Texas
Nicholas developed into a hurricane late Monday night before making landfall in Texas, bringing intense winds, drenching rains and flooding storm surge to the coast.
Nicholas developed into a hurricane late Monday night before making landfall in Texas, bringing intense winds, drenching rains and flooding storm surge to the coast.
Nicholas became a hurricane late Monday night as it began dumping rain on the Texas coast. The nasty weather is expected to continue over the next two days.
HEADS UP! From Galveston to Fort Bend County, here's how leaders around the Houston area are preparing for severe weather.
Giant sequoias are under threat from new fires as blazes in a national park and an adjoining national forest grow, while containment on the huge Dixie fire rises to 75%.
The storm, which was churning just off the Gulf Coast, "could be near hurricane intensity level at landfall," the National Hurricane Center said.
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was expected to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was built decades before global warming was top of mind.
A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday and snowflakes may find their way into areas along the foothills.
Several communities remain flooded and without power after a strong typhoon battered the Philippines' northernmost islands, the authorities said on Sunday, displacing thousands of people. Typhoon Chanthu, which at one point was categorised by the Philippine weather bureau as a category 5 storm, has weakened after powering into the northernmost region, including the Batanes island group, on Saturday, the weather bureau said. "It's one of the strongest typhoons I've felt," said Dennis Ballesteros Valdez, a resident of Sabtang town in the province of Batanes, which is often pummelled by powerful typhoons.
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Thousand Oaks area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring an area of the Atlantic basin just off the southeastern coast of the United States for the possibility of tropical development during the middle to late week that, regardless of whether it strengthens into a named storm, could stir up dangerous surf and trigger tropical downpours along the coast of the Carolinas. On the heels of the formation of Tropical Storm Nicholas over the Gulf of Mexico, a feature just off the Southeast coast could be the n
A wave will move off the coast of Africa where it has a high chance of development within the next 5 days.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and threatened to bring up to 18 inches of rain in some areas.
(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge wants PG&E Corp. to explain why it didn’t turn off power sooner to a utility line suspected of causing the second-largest wildfire in California history. At a hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who oversees PG&E’s criminal probation, questioned a PG&E troubleman who initially discovered that a tree had fallen on the line near the origin of the Dixie Fire. Alsup asked the worker, who the court wants to remain unidentified, why he didn’t consider shut
Tropical Storm Nicholas will push rain our way
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli has a look at where Tropical Storm Nicholas is heading and how much rainfall is expected.
A hurricane warning is now in effect for Port O’Connor to Freeport and for Freeport to San Luis Pass. A tropical storm warning continues for Port Aransas to Sabine Pass. Hurricanes have 74 mph or higher winds, and on Monday night, Nicholas -- formerly a tropical storm -- reached sustained winds of 76 mph, according to a station at Matagorda Bay, which also reported Nicholas has gusting winds of 95 mph.
A downsized, upcycled barn in Highland Park is transformed into one of L.A.'s greenest ADUs. Take a tour inside. It may inspire your next design.
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that must be reported to the USDA if discovered, was part of a 4-H insect display from Thomas County.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture tweeted they had located the third Asian giant "murder hornet" nest of 2021.
Tropical Storm Nicholas could bring 20 inches of rain to parts of Texas