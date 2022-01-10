Nicholasville murder suspect found in Florida, shoots himself

A murder suspect from Nicholasville shot and killed himself at a gas station in Florida Sunday after being spotted by local police, according to the Nicholasville Police Department.

Officers with the Lake Wales Police Department along with detectives with Nicholasville police and agents with the U.S. Marshals task force located Kenneth Strange, 54, at the Love’s Travel Stop on 17309 U.S. Highway 27 South, per police.

Police said when officers approached Strange, he pulled out a gun and shot himself once in the head.

First aid was administered on Strange, but he was declared dead shortly after the shooting by the Lake Wales Fire Department, according to police.

Shirley Shoemaker, who Nicholasville police believed was in Strange’s company since the alleged homicide in Nicholasville, was found unharmed at the gas station, police said.

Strange was wanted for the alleged murder of a woman who was found shot dead at Strange’s residence on Lauren Drive last Wednesday, police said.