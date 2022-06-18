Nicholasville police say charges likely after child was left at local business

Nicholasville police said charges are “likely” after a young child was left at a local business Saturday evening.

Police put out an urgent plea asking for the public’s help identifying the child on Facebook, and less than an hour later said the parents had been found.

“Officers are continuing to investigate and charges are likely coming after the investigation,” police wrote at about 7:20 p.m., in an update to their initial Facebook post.

Police shared a photo of the smiling blond-haired boy on their Facebook page at about 6:40 p.m.

“We are attempting to locate the parents or determine the identity of the child in this photo,” police wrote in the post. “It appears that someone left him at a business in Nicholasville approx. 1 hour ago. His first name may be Gary, we are unable to advise any additional information on his identity at this time. If you recognize this child please call the Nicholasville Police Dept at 859 887-5447.”