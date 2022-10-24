Nichols (LON:NICL) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after glancing at the trends within Nichols (LON:NICL), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Nichols, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = UK£24m ÷ (UK£131m - UK£34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Nichols has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Beverage industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Nichols' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nichols here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Nichols, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 32%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Nichols becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Nichols is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 28% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Nichols does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

