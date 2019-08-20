Is Nichols plc's (LON:NICL) CEO Being Overpaid?

Marnie-Jane Millard has been the CEO of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) since 2013. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Marnie-Jane Millard's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Nichols plc has a market cap of UK£646m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of UK£502k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£325k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of UK£330m to UK£1.3b. The median total CEO compensation was UK£972k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Nichols, below.

Is Nichols plc Growing?

Nichols plc saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years, albeit with a slight positive trend. Its revenue is up 11% over last year.

I would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And, while modest, the earnings per share growth is noticeable. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Nichols plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 33% over three years, Nichols plc has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It looks like Nichols plc pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Marnie-Jane Millard receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. And the returns to shareholders were great, over the last few years. Although we could see higher growth, we'd argue the remuneration is modest, based on these observations. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Nichols (free visualization of insider trades).

