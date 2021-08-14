Nicholson being held on $8 million bond

Aug. 13—Oen Evan Nicholson is being held on an $8 million bond after he was officially charged for murdering four people during a violent spree June 18.

After being returned to Coos County early Friday morning, Nicholson was arraigned Friday in front of Judge Martin Stone. At the arraignment, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier released a secret indictment that revealed Nicholson is being charged with 12 counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of failure to perform of a driver to injured persons and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

A not guilty plea was entered on Nicholson's behalf on all charges.

Frasier said despite the charges, law enforcement is not implying that Nicholson murdered 12 people. Instead, he explained Oregon law says murder in the first degree can be committed under different circumstances. One of those is when a defendant is alleged to have caused the death of more than one person in the same criminal episode. The indictment alleges Nicholson killed four people in one criminal episode. Under state law, to meet the pleading requirements of murder in the first degree in the same criminal episode, it is necessary to allege multiple counts.

Nicholson is alleged to have killed four people in the morning on June 18. Police allege he murdered his father, Charles Nicholson, at the RV park at The Mill Casino that morning before fleeing in his father's pickup truck. While leaving the RV park, police say Nicholson ran over Anthony and Linda Oyster, who were walking across the street. Charles Oyster died at the scene and Linda Oyster died several weeks later in the hospital.

Police say Nicholson then drove around a mile to the Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary in North Bend, where he went inside and opened fire, killing Jennifer Davidson.

Nicholson then fled the area. He wrecked the pickup truck he was driving in Lane County before he allegedly kidnapped a woman in Springfield, forcing her to drive him more than 30 hours before he turned himself in to police in Wisconsin.

A status conference for the case has been scheduled for October 1.