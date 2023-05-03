Nick and Aaron Carter's mother arrested for battery after alleged TV remote attack, again

Jane Schneck, seen more than two decades ago with son Aaron Carter, has been arrested for allegedly attacking someone with a TV remote. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Jane Schneck, the mother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and the late singer Aaron Carter, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after allegedly attacking someone with a TV remote. Again.

Schneck, 64, was arrested over the weekend in Hernando County, Fla., and booked on one count of domestic battery. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Schneck and the man she shares a Brooksville home with had been drinking when the fight popped off.

“The TV was on too loud evidently,” Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the sheriff's office, told The Times. “She had the TV on too loud, and music was playing from the TV.”

The man wanted to go to sleep, but the high volume apparently was disturbing his rest. “When she became irate,” the man began to videotape Schneck, which caused the argument to escalate, Moloney said.

“She went to grab the remote out of that person's hand,” she told The Times. “And grabbed his wrist." In Florida, that "unwanted touch or strike" makes it a battery charge. The man gave the video to deputies, which led to the domestic battery arrest, she said.

Schneck did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment. TMZ reported that the man was her husband.

Moloney said the man did not have any visible injuries. Once law enforcement is sent to an incident and there's “proven domestic violence,” the state of Florida takes over, she said.

“And that's just the way it goes,” she said. “The charges are going to be forthcoming.”

A public defender was appointed for Schneck, who was released on a $100 bond and is set to return to court on May 22.

This is not the first time Schneck has been charged with battery after allegedly assaulting someone with a television remote.

In January 2004, Schneck (then Jane Carter) was arrested and charged with battery in an alleged attack on her then-estranged and now ex-husband’s girlfriend, Ginger Elrod.

According to People, the Miami Herald obtained a police report that stated Schneck broke into Robert Carter’s Florida Keys home, using a rock to smash a window.

Elrod was asleep, the report said, when Schneck allegedly dragged her from the bed by her hair and beat her with a remote control. Elrod did not press charges, though a restraining order was reportedly in place.

Schneck has been publicly distraught since her son Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathtub last November. He was 34.

In March, she shared graphic photos from what she said was the death scene at her son’s Lancaster home, pleading with authorities to investigate the late singer’s death as a potential homicide. The L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office determined in April that Carter died by drowning, with huffing and alprazolam (Xanax) contributing.

Just days before her most recent arrest, Schneck posted on Facebook, “my poor baby, it could have been so different.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.