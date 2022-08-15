Nick Alahverdian charged with third sexual assault. What we know as he fights extradition

A third charge has been added to the slate of sexual assault charges awaiting fugitive Nicholas Alahverdian if he is extradited to Utah from Scotland where he is being held.

On the same day last month that Scottish police charged the former Rhode Islander with threatening a doctor and a nurse at a Glasgow hospital, Utah authorities were quietly filing another warrant for his arrest, alleging he committed sexual battery against yet another woman in 2008.

The allegation brings the total number of women accusing him of assault in 2008 alone up to five.

Latest charges against Alahverdian

Alahverdian, 35, who faked his death in 2020 while on the run in the United Kingdom, is also facing two rape charges previously filed against him in Utah.

Utah court documents state that in 2008 Alahverdian was living with a roommate in Orem, Utah. The woman told police she went over to his apartment because her roommate was dating Alahverdian’s roommate. She told investigators she was talking to him in the hallway when "suddenly" he forced her into a bedroom, got on top of her and groped her.

Nicholas Alahverdian leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Feb. 10. At left is his wife, Miranda Knight Brown.

She reported she couldn't get him off her and screamed for help. Someone entered the room and pulled Alahverdian off her.

The misdemeanor charge has a two-year statute of limitations. However, Utah law states that the statute of limitations clock does not run while a defendant is out of the state following the commission of an offense.

Court documents note that Alahverdian left Utah after February 2010, so the statute of limitations hasn’t yet expired.

Rules around extradition: In Nicholas Alahverdian's case, how will extradition from Scotland work?

The Utah County District Attorney had previously charged Alahverdian with raping an Orem woman in September of 2008. And the Salt Lake County District Attorney has charged him with raping a Salt Lake woman sometime between Nov. 1 and the end of the year.

Alahverdian was living in Ohio at the start of 2008, where in less than a month’s time, two female students at Sinclair Community College, in Dayton, told police he groped them while exposing himself.

Story continues

One of those women took her case to trial, where Alahverdian was convicted of misdemeanor sexual imposition and public indecency. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Nick Alahverdian on the London Eye observation wheel in a photo from 2017.

Alahverdian fakes his death

Alahverdian was already overseas in December 2019 and living under several aliases, when he set in motion an elaborate ruse to make people back in Rhode Island – and law enforcement authorities around the country - believe he was dead.

Though he tricked some media representatives into reporting his demise in February, 2020, some people who say they knew his manipulative ways were skeptical.

Including some law enforcement officials.

Months after the widespread announcement of his death from a woman claiming to be his wife and the “Office of Nicholas Alahverdian," Utah officials charged him with rape.

Authorities arrested him last December in a Glasgow, Scotland hospital where he was on a ventilator suffering from COVID-19 and pretending to be a transplanted Irishman named Arthur Knight.

He has returned to the hospital several times since in deliberate attempts to delay his extradition proceedings, prosecutors have charged.

Last month when he was arrested for threatening two hospital staff members, fingerprints confirmed his identity.

At the time of his arrest, Utah officials said police in four states had reports of Alahverdian allegedly assaulting or threatening women.

The FBI also had a warrant for his arrest for credit card fraud.

As Alahverdian has fought his extradition – claiming authorities have arrested the wrong person – a woman from Essex, England has also come forward and alleged Alahverdian raped her in 2017 during a five-week relationship.

Alahverdian’s extradition hearing is scheduled to resume later this week.

Email Tom Mooney at: tmooney@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Utah prosecutors charge Nicholas Alahverdian with third sex assault