Nick Alahverdian has much to complain about from prison as extradition hearings continue

Days of revelations concerning the fugitive and now three-time accused rape suspect Nick Alahverdian seemed to reach new heights Thursday when the Rhode Island con man appeared by video link from a Scottish prison and represented himself at his Edinburgh extradition hearing.

Appearing distraught and disheveled as he sat in a wheelchair in burgundy pajamas, Alahverdian, 35, criticized press coverage of his case, calling out the "dastardly" Scottish Sun newspaper specifically – which on occasion refers to the convicted sex offender as a “sex beast."

He complained that Edinburgh prison guards weren’t providing him with oxygen, resulting in his impaired thinking.

Nicholas Alahverdian leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Feb. 10. At left is his wife, Miranda Knight Brown.

And he claimed he’d been assaulted while being held for more than a week without bail.

Alahverdian’s protestations didn’t appear to win much sympathy from Edinburgh Court Sheriff Norman McFadyen, who said Alahverdian’s oxygen levels were tested and found to be fine – then granted a prosecutor’s request that authorities take Alahverdian’s fingerprints over any further objections he might display.

For weeks, as his extradition proceedings have been continually delayed, Alahverdian, who faked his death in 2020, has refused to provide fingerprints voluntarily – while at the same time insisting he is a victim of mistaken identity.

A court ruling on his identity is the major question before the extradition court, though new allegations against him, raised in recent days in Glasgow and Essex, England, could play a role in his eventual return to the United States.

Nick Alahverdian in 2017.

Alahverdian arrested in Scotland

In a coordinated move with U.S. and Interpol authorities, Scottish police arrested Alahverdian in December on a warrant charging him with raping a woman he had known briefly in Orem, Utah, in 2008.

At the time of his arrest, Alahverdian – who had been evading U.S. law enforcement agencies since at least 2019, and staged his fake demise from overseas – was inside a Glasgow hospital and on a ventilator suffering from COVID.

Since his arrest, he has said that recurring problems from the virus require his use of oxygen and a wheelchair, and prompt frequent hospitalizations.

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said in January that Alahverdian had been identified through DNA and photographs of his tattoos. But it was unclear if Scottish authorities also identified him through fingerprints.

'Never been to the United States': Man arrested in Scotland denies he's con man Nicholas Alahverdian

Fingerprints confirmed his identity

Last week in a separate criminal case, Glasgow police took Alahverdian’s fingerprints when he was charged with threatening a hospital doctor and a nurse. Those fingerprints confirmed his identity, a prosecutor said at the time.

A judge then ordered Alahverdian held behind bars, ending seven months of freedom, during which Alahverdian reached out to numerous media organizations to throw outlandish criticisms against Leavitt.

At Thursday’s hearing, another Scottish prosecutor asked that the government have its own fingerprints for the extradition proceedings, according to PA Media, a news agency covering the hearing.

Sheriff McFadyen agreed and set the next extradition hearing for Aug. 11, after Alahverdian stands trial on the threatening charge. Alahverdian has pleaded innocent to the charge.

Another rape allegation

Late last month a woman from Essex, England, publicly accused Alahverdian of raping her in 2017 after the two met on a dating website.

English police confirm they are investigating her allegation.

On Wednesday, on the eve of Alahverdian's latest extradition proceeding, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office in Utah announced it had charged Alahverdian with raping another woman he met online in 2008.

Authorities there say the assault took place around December 2008 in Salt Lake City.

Earlier that year Alahverdian was convicted of groping a woman at Sinclair Community College in Ohio. He had met her as well online and the two had shared a first meeting together over lunch an hour earlier before he assaulted her in a college stairwell.

