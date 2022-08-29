Who is Nick Begich, one of the top three candidates running for Alaska's only House seat?

Forty years after a Democrat named Nick Begich represented Alaska in Congress, his grandson is trying to reclaim that seat.

Republican Nick Begich is one of the candidates in the special election to fill the late Rep. Don Young's term, as well as the full-term primary.

After coming out among the top candidates in the Aug. 16 ranked-choice nonpartisan primary, Begich will advance to November's general election for a full term representing Alaska’s at-large congressional district.

In preliminary results in both the special election and full-term primary, Begich was in third place, behind Democrat and Alaska native Mary Peltola and Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin.

The special election's results won't be available until at least Aug. 31. In a new batch of returns issued Friday, Begich is in third place at 27.8%, following former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is at 30.9%, and Democrat Mary Peltola leading at 39.6%, Anchorage Daily News reports.

Here is what you need to know about Begich.

Nick Begich, a Republican running for the open U.S. House seat from Alaska, poses for a photo April 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Who is Nick Begich III?

Nicholas Begich III, earned a bachelor of business degree from Baylor University and an MBA from Indiana University.

He founded FarShore Partners, a technology development company, according to Ballotpedia.

Begich's website states that he worked on the board of Alaska's Policy Forum, "an organization dedicated to advancing opportunity through economic liberty and individual freedom."

He was the co-chair of Alaska's GOP Finance Committee, and Young's 2020 reelection campaign.

Begich has experience in corporate and startup settings, and is involved in managing businesses in Alaska, and overseas, his website said.

Political family ties

Begich's grandfather, Democrat Rep. Nick Begich Sr., won the election in 1970 for Alaska's congressional district, but vanished two years later on a flight from Anchorage to Juneau, Anchorage Daily News reported.

Young filled that seat.

Begich's uncles are former Sen. Mark Begich, D-Alaska, who served in Congress from 2009-2015, and current Alaska Democratic state Sen. Tom Begich.

Political beliefs

Begich said he "agrees with the Supreme Court's decision," when he was asked by Alaska Public Media if he thinks Congress should protect abortion access.

Begich does not support gun control legislation, and said he backs Second Amendment rights, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Begich did not directly respond to whether he thinks President Joe Biden "legitimately" won the election, when asked by Alaska Public Media. Instead, he acknowledged Biden is president, but said there is a "crisis" of trust " in our election system," and "restoring" it "requires improved public transparency."

Also in that interview, Begich said he does not believe transgender athletes should be permitted to play in sports in the gender they identify with.

Why he's running

Begich III told Alaska Public Media in an interview that he is "running for Congress to bring new energy and solutions to the job. I will work hard to provide the leadership and representation the people of Alaska deserve."

Begich, who describes himself as a "lifelong Republican," said his top priorities "will be to create economic opportunities that unlock generational wealth for the people of our great state," according to Alaska Public Media.

Begich on ranked-choice voting

Begich has said that he is not happy with Alaska's new voting system, saying it creates "confusion," but will accept the results.

"I will absolutely accept these election results. I have confidence in our election process here in the state of Alaska," Begich told NBC News on Aug. 15

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Begich runs against Palin, Peltola for Young's Alaska House seat