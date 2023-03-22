Nick Cannon Explained The Meaning Behind All 12 Of His Kids' Names And How They're Connected

Associated Press

“Grey’s Anatomy” has long championed women’s rights and female leadership on and offscreen — not only does the long-running hospital drama cover contentious topics like abortion, but it also offers women on the show a chance to expand their roles behind the scenes. Kim Raver is the latest cast member in that spotlight, playing both the new hospital chief in front of the camera and a first-time director behind it. Raver, who portrays surgeon Teddy Altman, has directed “Training Day,” an episode airing Thursday with a storyline that discusses reproductive rights.