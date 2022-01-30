Nick Cannon hosts gender reveal party for Bre Tiesi

The producer and host will reportedly welcome a baby boy soon with model Bre Tiesi.

Nick Cannon is reportedly going to be a father of eight.

According to TMZ, the comedian and actor hosted a gender reveal party with model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi, in Malibu on Sunday surrounded by family and friends.

Tiesi recently finalized her divorce with former NFL star Johnny Manziel in November of last year.

Nick Cannon may be adding another baby to his brood … at least that sure the way it looks, because there was big gender reveal party which appears to have been hosted by Nick and Bre Tiesi. https://t.co/yHSmjCn2mB — TMZ (@TMZ) January 30, 2022

Despite Cannon vowing to be celibate for some time, back in September 2021, the father-of-seven seems to have broken his promise.

In the photos of the party obtained by TMZ, Cannon is seen caressing a smiling Tiesi, who is obviously pregnant.

The apparent couple, who has yet to announce any relationship publicly, is seen standing on a beach with displays of pink and white balloons.

In another photo, Cannon and Tiesi look elated with joy as their guest unloaded party poppers filled with blue confetti, seemingly indicating that the child is a boy.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi (Credit: Getty Images and Facebook)

The news of Cannon possibly fathering an eighth child comes after the Masked Singer host opened up about mourning the loss of his late son Zen.

“Still missing my little dude,” said Canon on an Instagram post earlier this year, about his 5-month-old son who passed away from brain cancer in December of last year.

“His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight…The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel,” he added.

In the last year-and-half, Cannon welcomed four children in the world including Zen, who he shares with model Alyssa Scott; twins Zillion and Zion with DJ Abby De La Rosa; and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell with whom he shares another son Golden Sagon.

The actor previously had twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife and singer Mariah Carey.

After facing much criticism from the public, who questioned his motive for having so many kids in such a short time, Cannon said that procreating is not a mistake.

“I’m having these kids on purpose,” said the actor, who added that the idea of monogamy is a Eurocentric concept that he does not believe in. “I didn’t have no accident,” he continued.

Social media users also had a lot to say about the news of the child.

One Twitter user questioned if the father could be present in all his children’s lives, stating, “nick cannon can’t possibly be a PRESENT and active father to all of his kids. this is ridiculous.”

nick cannon can’t possibly be a PRESENT and active father to all of his kids. this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/iG3AkKFViK — charlie 🍅 gold (@xcharliegoldx) January 30, 2022

Another user commented on the races of the mothers of Canon’s children, writing, “Nick cannon is on a mission to breed every non-Black woman he can find to fulfill his biracial light skin fantasies.”

Nick cannon is on a mission to breed every non-Black woman he can find to fulfill his biracial light skin fantasies. — Jason (One Piece stan) (@EscaflowneClown) January 30, 2022

Neither Cannon nor Tiesi have addressed the reports.

