Nick Cannon reveals ex-wife Mariah Carey is his 'fantasy love' and admits he'd get back together with her if their relationship could be 'the way it was'

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are raising their twin children Monroe and Moroccan together.. Rich Polk/FilmMagic

Nick Cannon told The Hottee Talk Show Podcast he would reconcile with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon said Carey is his "fantasy love" and that their relationship was "like a fairy tale."

But he also said he has "respect" for her current relationship with Bryan Tanaka.

Nick Cannon said he would reconcile with his ex-wife Mariah Carey if their love could be "the way it was."

The "Wild 'n Out" creator and rapper told The Hottee Talk Show Podcast that Carey is his "fantasy love" during a game of "Spin the Block" on the podcast's July 12 episode.

The game asks guests on the podcasts to decide if they would spin the block to get back together with an ex-partner if they were given the chance to. "I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love," Cannon told host Tamera Kissen. "I will never have a love like I did with Mariah," he added.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon got married in 2008. They had twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, in 2011 before separating in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Nick Cannon at the 'Chiraq' premiere in Berlin, Germany, on February 16, 2016. Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

"It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, 'Damn, I messed it up," he continued. "But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."

Cannon said he has respect for Carey's current relationship with Bryan Tanaka. The R&B diva confirmed that she was dating her former backup dancer in February 2017.

Cannon praised Tanaka for how he has interacted with Cannon and Carey's children. "The dude is amazing with my kids and we have family gatherings and things together, so I truly respect it," he said. "But come on, that's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love."

Nick Cannon said he would get back together with Kim Kardashian. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for William Rast)

Cannon also said he would get back together with several of his other former romantic partners, including Kim Kardashian and Christina Milian, during the podcast game. Cannon said that he would get back together with Kardashian despite her current boyfriend Pete Davidson being like a "little brother" to him.

