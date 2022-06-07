Nick Cannon says it costs his ex-wife Mariah Carey $150,000 or more 'just to walk out the house'

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon married in 2008. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Nick Cannon spoke about his ex-wife Mariah Carey on the latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast." He said during their marriage, he learned just how expensive it was to be Carey. Cannon attributed the costs to "everything from security to hair and makeup to jets."



Nick Cannon discussed how his marriage to his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, impacted his work ethic on "The Joe Budden Podcast," noting that the singer wouldn't leave the house for a gig unless there was a hefty price tag attached.

"Mariah don't step out the house — it cost her $150,000, $200,000 just to walk out the house," Cannon, who was married to Carey from 2008 to 2014, said.

The "Masked Singer" host attributed the costs to "everything from security to hair and makeup to jets."

Cannon said that despite having success in the film and music industries, he had yet to experience the serious costs associated with Carey's level of fame until the couple began "building a partnership."

"I've never dealt with these levels of numbers that now I'm 50/50 in," he said, adding that his "ego" told him he needed to be "a breadwinner too."

Cannon, Carey and their children. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

"I'm not a boy toy," he added, admitting that people initially questioned why Carey married him.

Cannon later revealed that he sought advice from professionals, including "financial advisors" and "board members," so he could work towards earning more.

Carey has been known for her extravagant lifestyle. According to Vanity Fair, while on tour she's stayed at luxurious hotels with a price tag of $15,000 per night. She was also gifted a boat from her ex-fiancé, billionaire James Packer, whom she split with in 2016. Entertainment Tonight said the boat cost approximately $340,000 per week to upkeep.

Cannon and Carey got married in 2008 and had twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011 before separating in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Listen to the full conversation below.

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 539 | "I’m Reintroducing Me"

