Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Baby With LaNisha Cole, Legal Expert Estimates He Pays Nearly $3M In Child Support A Year

Another day, another Nick Cannon baby announcement. This time, the media mogul threw a wild card into the hat that we did not see coming.

Just a week after returning from his “Babymoon” in Guam with Brittany Bell, the mother of three of his children, one of which is expected soon, the actor/rapper has announced that he and model-turned-photographer LaNisha Cole have just welcomed their first child together — a little girl by the name of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

“Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine,” Cannon said of the Sept. 14 birth of his daughter. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

Cannon went on to say that he plans on ignoring all negativity surrounding the birth of his child, likely taking aim at critics who may have choice words regarding his decision to impregnate so many women.

“In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” he said. “We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.”

The media mogul then gets Biblical for a brief moment when discussing his future.

“I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be,” says Cannon. “Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

He then asks that the public take their criticisms out on him and leave the mothers of his children out of the drama.

“As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children,” he wrote.

As Nick Cannon continues to be fruitful and multiply, one can only assume his expenses are likely to multiply as well. According to The Sun‘s family law attorney and legal expert, Goldie Schon, Cannon should expect to pay millions a year in child support and two of his children’s mothers may make thousands more than the others.

There are a few reasons why the California practicing family law attorney suspects Cannon would pay close to $3 million a year in child support — his income obviously being on of them.

“When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who’s an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines,” Schon said.

While Cannon’s net worth isn’t under consideration, his annual salary is. Schon estimates that he’s bringing home $5 million a year and the court needs to take into account how much would be needed for the children to be “kept in the lifestyle of both parents.”

“Dad is clearly a public figure and makes a substantial income,” she said.”The lifestyle has to be the same with mom as it is with dad.”

According to Schon, Nick’s latest bundle of joy will probably cost him close to $40,000 a month in child support. She also estimates that The Masked Singer host is paying “around $60,000 a month plus any other expenses added on,” to Brittany Bell, who shares 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, with the rapper. Plus, she’s pregnant with another child. That baby may add another $20,000 to Cannon’s bill, bringing the total his playing to her to $80,000.

When it comes to Abby De La Rosa, who shares 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, Schon estimates she’s “getting between $600,000 and $750,000 a year from him just in child support, then plus things he’s probably also paying for like school or child care — all of those extras.”

De La Rosa recently gave birth to her third child with the 41-year-old, which may have bumped up her payments to “close to a cool million a year.”

And model Bre Tiesi, who had another one of Cannon’s children this summer, is probably getting close to $40,000 a month from the Wild N Out frontman.

There may be a financial reason why Cannon keeps it in house when it comes to the women he procreates with. Schon says that as per California child support calculations, having another baby with De La Rosa or Bell is significantly cheaper than doing so with a woman who has yet to bear his child.

“It’s almost like he’s getting he’s getting a discount with Abby and Brittany having a third child,” the attorney says.

Let’s crunch some numbers now: adding the $40,000 a month the host is probably playing Cole and another $40,000 for Tiesi, plus the $80,000 he’s paying De La Rosa and Bell, we’re near the neighborhood of $3 million. And according to ShowBix CheatSheet, though he most likely doesn’t pay Mariah Carey (his OG baby mama) child support as she makes more than him, he is required to put $5,000 into a trust for the twins.

Schon notes that these are all estimates, as the actual payments Cannon is making are not public record. She also mentioned, somewhat surprisingly, that Cannon “actually has the ability to have children with women who don’t litigate against him.”

“He’s clearly been so generous with his finances and his income that he’s stopped them from going to the courthouse,” she said.

And while that’s great for him financially, she speculates raising so many children with different women must be difficult.

“While Nick may very well be keeping his mothers and children financially stable, the hard part is being there for the children and parenting,” she said. “I would like to see Nick do more of that.”

Disclaimer: The estimates presented in this article are based on data found online and laws in the state of California. This information has not been authenticated, nor have Nick Cannon’s child support payments been confirmed.