Nick Cannon, who's fathered 12 kids with 6 women, says he's 'all in' if Taylor Swift wants to have a baby with him

Nick Cannon says he's "all in" if Taylor Swift wants to have a baby with him.

Cannon said he and Swift would "really understand" each other.

Cannon added that his "Spidey senses" were tingling when he heard Swift and Joe Alwyn had split up.

Nick Cannon — who has fathered 12 children with six different women — says it would be "amazing" if he could have a baby with Taylor Swift.

When asked on "The Howard Stern Show" on April 10 if he would be open to having a baby with Swift, Cannon was all in.

"Absolutely, I'm in! Let's go," Cannon said. 'That's the one. I'm all in!"

He added that Swift is an "amazing songwriter" who has been open and vulnerable about her love life in her music.

"I think she would relate to me very well, based off of like, yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I," Cannon said. "So we probably would really understand each other."

Stern went on to ask Cannon about the news that Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, had broken up.

"You know that my Spidey senses was tingling," Cannon said of the high-profile split.

Swift has been linked to various high-profile celebrities over the years, including Tom Hiddleston, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Harry Styles. She's been known to immortalize some of her breakups in her songs, and has been outspoken about the sexism and double standards she's faced in the music industry.

As for Cannon's relationship history, he has 12 children with six women: pop legend Mariah Carey, DJ Abby De La Rosa, and the models Alyssa Scott, Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, and Lanisha Cole.

In February, Cannon said he would let God decide when he should stop having kids.

And during a podcast on March 18, Cannon said he regretted not having a child with his co-star and ex-girlfriend, Christina Milian. Milian and Cannon co-starred in the 2003 comedy film "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and dated for two years.

Representatives for Cannon and Swift did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

