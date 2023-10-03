Nick Carter | Morning Blend
Nick Carter is coming to the Straz Center on Sunday, October 22!
Amazon's Prime Day event this month will take place on October 10 and 11, but the e-commerce giant has already kicked things off with a few early deals.
Chipotle's digital sales growth has held steady, making up 38% of total food and beverage revenue last quarter.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
HMD Global, the phone maker and marketer behind the Nokia mobile phone brand, has launched its very first smartphone manufactured in Europe. The news comes some six months after the Finnish company first revealed it was transitioning some of its manufacturing to Europe to meet a growing demand from enterprises for locally-produced hardware to address security and sustainability concerns. HMD Global hadn't revealed where, exactly, it was manufacturing in Europe, with the company telling TechCrunch in February that it was keeping the facility under wraps due to security concerns.
Score the beloved Sunday Riley face serum while it's marked down to $41 at Nordstrom.
Here's what we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus stellar sales to score right now.
Looking to save some cash anywhere other than Amazon? Check out these great Target deals instead!
If navigating injuries wasn't hard enough, fantasy managers must now factor in bye weeks. Andy Behrens has a list of pickups to address any roster holes.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Come join me in fall trend heaven! It's full of sweaters, booties and so much more goodness.
Amazon's fall Prime Day tech deals are rolling in fast, and these deals are live a few days early! Shop headphones, laptops, vacuums and more.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
Blake Lively, an OG card-carrying member of the squad, remains a staple while Sophie Turner is a major new addition.
Whether you want to save Hyrule or bring chaos to Los Santos, you can do so without breaking the bank.
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser will be sworn in this week.
Russ Francis made the Pro Bowl three times with the Patriots and won Super Bowl XIX with the Niners
Tom Hanks posted a warning on Instagram, telling his followers that a dental ad has used an AI-generated version of him without permission.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Toyota's miniature Land Cruiser said to come to market in 2024. Internally called a 'Jimny killer,' could be called Land Hopper.