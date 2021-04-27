Nick Carter shares 1st pic of newborn baby after hospital stay: 'So grateful'

Nick Carter has shared the first photo of his new baby that he and wife Lauren Kitt welcomed last week.

“I would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, & staff at ⁦‪@southernhillshospitallv⁩ NICU for taking such good care of our baby," he wrote Monday on Instagram. "We know it’s not easy, especially during this time. We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for us @laurenkittcarter and baby are home and doing well.”

In the photo, Lauren, 37, is sitting in a wheelchair, looking down while she holds the baby. Carter stands over them, smiling for the camera. Balloons and a sign reading “hello baby” are on display behind them.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 41, announced the baby’s arrival last week with a tweet that referenced “some minor complications.”

We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. 🙏🏻But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 22, 2021

“We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived,” he wrote. But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

He also shared a photo on Instagram, in which he’s in scrubs and a surgical cap, looking down with his eyes closed while his left hand is on his head.

“Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby,” he captioned it.

Last Friday, Carter said the baby needed to remain in the hospital, even though things appeared to be better.

Ok. So everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet. We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you 🙏🏻. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 23, 2021

“Ok. So everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet,” he tweeted. “We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you.”

On Monday, Carter provided an update on Twitter that featured some good news without offering any specifics.

“Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better,” he wrote. “I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love.”

Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better. 😊🍼 I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love. 🙏🏻 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 26, 2021

In addition to this baby, the Carters are parents to a son, Odin, 5, and an 18-month-old daughter, Saoirse.

The couple announced in January they were expecting their third child after multiple miscarriages.

“I didn’t have any symptoms; I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant,” Kitt Carter told People. “One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, ‘Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’”