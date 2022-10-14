Nick Cherukuri joins the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

The role of AR & Metaverse Tech in sustainability and ESG

Nick Cherukuri, the founder & CEO of ThirdEye, joins 1Sustainability to talk about how AR & Metaverse Tech aids the ESG efforts in enterprise and consumer sectors.

Introducing sustainability leaders of the world, the 2022 1Sustainability Conference is a global sustainability conference, this year taking place, as a virtual event, from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21.

About ThirdEye

ThirdEye Gen, Inc. is a leader in the development of hands-free augmented reality/mixed reality smart glasses and enterprise-grade software platforms. From our strong background of supporting the U.S. Military, we have the singular focus of helping solve real-world problems and providing our customers with a best value total solution. To achieve this goal, we focus relentlessly on carrying out our business principles as an agile process-oriented firm that is completely client focused. We deliver superior sustainable value, run our business with integrity and openness, and deliver optimal results within clearly defined project guidelines. ThirdEye

About 1Sustainability

As part of 1BusinessWorld, 1Sustainability is one of the most comprehensive business sustainability platforms and events in the world and features sustainability leaders of the world - entrepreneurs, founders, business leaders, investors and advisors with sustainability as a key component of their overall strategy - presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. 1Sustainability

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

