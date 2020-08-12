Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots describes moving into home he chose for them

On Wednesday, fitness trainer Amanda Kloots and her 1-year-old son Elvis will move into the home she'd hoped to share with her late husband, Nick Cordero, who died last month following a battle with COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Kloots wrote that Cordero, a Broadway actor, picked out the house, "did all the work" to obtain a mortgage and ultimately bought it.

Along with a photo of her family on the day they got the keys to their dream house, Kloots shared that in the aftermath of Cordero's illness and death, she's "so grateful, especially now, for his foresight."

"We move into our new home today and I thought I'd be terrified but it's oddly been comforting. Isn't that funny how the things you get yourself so worried about emotionally sometimes aren't that bad in the end?" she wrote. "I think this is because I know this was Nicks dream and today Elvis and I are bringing that dream to life. And in the words of my favorite Broadway director, Susan Stroman, 'Do it full out with great conviction!'"

Cordero was 41 years old when he died on July 5, three months after he went to the emergency room for what he believed was pneumonia. The actor, who earned a Tony nomination in 2014 for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway," was admitted to the hospital and later tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. To help his breathing, doctors put the actor into a medically induced coma.

Story continues

"He didn't have a fever. He didn't have a cough. He had a sense of smell, he had a sense of taste, so we really didn't think it was COVID, especially [with] his no preexisting conditions," Kloots told "Good Morning America" in May. "Very shortly, after about only two days, he was on a ventilator."

In the weeks that followed, Cordero sustained several lung infections and required a leg amputation. However, Kloots always remained positive about his prognosis, and encouraged his fans to sing his song "Live Your Life" every afternoon. When Cordero died, she stated that he was "surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying."

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," Kloots wrote on Instagram at the time. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk."

"He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband," she added. "Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots describes moving into home he chose for them originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com