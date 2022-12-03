Nick Fuentes gets into food fight at Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger

Customers at a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger had a major beef with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes, the far-right agitator whose recent dinner with former President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West stirred up controversy, got into a food fight early Saturday morning with patrons at the popular burger chain.

Video of the incident obtained by TMZ shows the 24-year-old Holocaust denier fling a massive cup of soda toward the restaurant counter, dousing fellow diners waiting on line to place their orders. Most of them turn and stare in shock while at least one person shouts profanities and mocks Fuentes.

“F—k Nick Fuentes,” he says. “You racist!”

According to an unidentified witness, Fuentes and a friend had just sat down for a meal when they were approached by a couple already inside the eatery. They appeared to argue, but it’s not clear what sparked the squabble. At one point, the pair started to fling paper cups filled with ketchup at Fuentes, who in turn launched his drink in their direction.

The witness told TMZ Fuentes missed his targets and instead sprayed other customers.

Fuentes, who was banned from YouTube for his views, raised eyebrows last month after he met with Trump and West at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Both Trump and West have separately announced their intentions to run for president in 2024. According to West, Trump became upset during the dinner after he was asked to run as vice president on a shared ticket with West.

The former president confirmed the dinner occurred in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, writing West “showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about.” Trump repeated later in the day that he “didn’t know” Fuentes, but stopped short of renouncing his controversial political positions, among them that the Holocaust did not happen.

The White House also later condemned Fuentes’ appearance at Mar-a-Lago.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who goes by Ye, has also faced backlash in recent months for spouting antisemitic rhetoric. Most recently, West professed his admiration for Hitler on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” show.