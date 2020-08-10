Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra rescue adorable husky mix puppy

Nick Jonas' family is growing after he and wife Priyanka Chopra showed off their latest four-legged addition: a puppy named Panda.

"Welcome to the family Panda," Jonas, 27, wrote on Saturday, celebrating with an updated family photo along with a closeup shot of their new pet. "Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love."

The "Jealous" singer also shouted out the organization where he and Chopra, 38, adopted Panda; Hollywood Huskies. The nonprofit takes in husky and husky mixes from the SoCal area that suffer from neglect, abuse or were placed in high-kill shelters.

Chopra gushed over Panda in a separate announcement on Saturday, writing, "We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix."

As it turns out, the "Quantico" actress is completely smitten by Panda's striking looks as she further praised, "those eyes... and the ears!!!"

The pup is the Chopra-Jonas family's third dog as he joins the tiny mixed-breed Diana and Gino, a German Shepherd.

Chopra also spilled the beans on the picture-perfect family portrait of her, Jonas and their three dogs by admitting that someone had to be photoshopped into the shot.

"BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work," she teased.

Overall, Panda seems to be fitting in quite well as seen in new updates on both Gino and Diana's Instagram pages.

You can keep up with all the adventures of the Chopra-Jonas family pets via their respective Instagram pages, @PandathePunk, @GinotheGerman and @DiariesofDiana.

