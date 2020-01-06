Nick Jonas' romantic moment with Priyanka Chopra gets hilariously photo-bombed by friend originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Sometimes, being the third wheel has its perks.

For example, Glen Powell, Nick Jonas' good friend, ruined what would have been a thoroughly romantic moment.

Powell, Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were cruising on the open tropical waters during a dreamy sunset when Jonas decided to take a slow-motion video of sharing a sweet kiss with Chopra, set to Celine Dion's "The Power of Love."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the beginning of her relationship with Nick Jonas: 'I judged a book by its cover'

On Sunday, Powell posted the video to Instagram and gloated about his epic photo-bomb.

"I LOVE LOVE @nickjonas @priyankachopra," he goofily captioned as the video shows him leaning into the frame and smiling creepily into the camera before the lovebirds can attempt locking lips.

Instead of rebuking Powell for his interruption, celebrities couldn't help but laud his prank. Gwyneth Paltrow weighed in with a practical, "Can’t say I blame ya," while Sarah Hyland laughed, "Honestly same."

Other celebrities did chide Powell for his stunt. "Queer Eye's" Tan France wrote "Hahaha. You dummy" and Mindy Kaling wrote a succinct, "ridiculous."

MORE: Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra Jonas with a snowmobile for Christmas

However, the best comment came from Chopra, who wrote a less than enthused, "hahahahahahaha."

That said, Powell should keep an eye on his own videos, as Chopra and Jonas may just return the favor.