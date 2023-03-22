Nick Lachey avoids battery charge in 2022 incident with paparazzo

LOS ANGELES — Nick Lachey will avoid misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from an incident last year in which he tried to take a phone from a photographer.

The incident, which took place in Beverly Hills, California, last March, occurred after the singer spent a night out with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and a friend.

In a video of the incident published by TMZ, Nick Lachey, the lead singer of 98 Degrees, approaches a paparazzo in her car. After he spots her, he reaches in the vehicle in an attempt to take her phone away.

He addressed his actions on Twitter.

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” he tweeted at the time. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said that in lieu of charges, Lachey will take part in a program that requires him to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Instead, he is participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. "Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed."

Lachey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com