Nick Lodolo talks about first career win, ending 11-game losing streak
Nick Lodolo earned his career win of his Major League career during the Cincinnati Reds' 4-1 victory over St. Louis on Sunday.
Nick Lodolo earned his career win of his Major League career during the Cincinnati Reds' 4-1 victory over St. Louis on Sunday.
Both died in the blaze.
The Adam McKay-produced series has been slammed by former Los Angeles Lakers coach and general manager Jerry West plus Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Two days after the Reds snapped their 11-game losing streak, the fourth inning Tuesday looked like a scene from their past two weeks.
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and R
Rutgers has added a guard from Loyola (Md). Ryan Conway moved on from Seton Hall.
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he did not expect any further Russian military failures in Ukraine to push President Vladimir Putin into using tactical nuclear weapons there, saying he had room to manoeuvre and end the conflict. Asked by Talk TV if he expected Putin to consider using tactical nuclear weapons if he suffered more military failures in Ukraine, he said: "No, I don't." "Given the massive Russian backing for what he is doing, given the apparent obliviousness of the Russian media about what is really happening in Ukraine, the paradox is that Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw," he said.
Following basketball legend Jerry West’s legal letter demanding a retraction by HBO due its Lakers series Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, the company has shared a resolute response on the criticism, stating that the series is “not a documentary.”
The Republican club that once boasted Theodore Roosevelt as a member, now located in a historic townhouse in one of Manhattan’s ritziest neighborhoods, almost fell victim to an armed robbery – until three uptown Republicans stepped in.
An Indiana University student wants to create an All Lives Matter mural on East Kirkwood. The pending litigation has been moved to federal court.
After filming the Selling Sunset reunioun episode, Chrishell Stause has cleared the air on a claim that she is “not really nice.” See her advice for “all the nice girls out there.”
Scott Pianowski examines four players the fantasy gods have smiled on so far this season. What will happen when their luck runs out?
"Many women with ADHD feel like they are imposters. They don’t believe or trust in themselves. And after every struggle or sense of failure or underachievement they seem to have, they go into self-blame."View Entire Post ›
"When I'm lazy, it's the best way to transform anything 'basic' into something super delicious.”View Entire Post ›
JetBlue is permanently leaving two US markets and suspending seven other routes to help "ease pressure on our operation during this busy season."
Lazy taquito enchiladas are the newest TikTok food trend! They're quick, easy, and perfect for busy weeknight dinners. Here's how to make them at home.
We spent two weeks driving an RV over 2,000 miles from the South to the Southwest on I-40. From a truck stop to a forest, here are my must-see stops.
The Washington Nationals infielder became a hurler for one gross moment — which was caught on video — against the San Francisco Giants.
Kyle Schwarber, who lost it after a ninth-inning call by Ángel Hernández, sounded off after the game.
Video shows the Guardians' Myles Straw daring an obnoxious Yankees fan to 'hit me motherfu**er" during ugly ending to the game.
It's never easy to tell a player that he's been sent to the minor leagues and Joe Girardi drew on some personal experience when he delivered the difficult news to Bryson Stott Monday.